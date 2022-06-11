JEFFERSON — An unkempt property full of dying ash trees has been transformed into a recreational gem in the heart of the City of Jefferson.
The new Meadow Springs Conservancy Park mixes wooded areas with mature oak, ginkgo and other trees with prairie areas newly replanted with native flowers and grasses.
Through it all winds a new one-mile broad, paved trail, a quarter mile of which includes a story walk managed by the Jefferson Public Library, featuring books that can be enjoyed by children and families.
Saturday marked the dedication and ribboncutting for the trail, attended by neighbors, city planners and employees, developers, and community members alike.
"This is a culmination of two years of work by a lot of good people," said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
"The project is still a work-in-progress," the mayor noted, stating that it will take a couple of years for the new plantings to really get established and the park to look the way it is designed to. However, the new park and trail are already attracting a lot of use by area walkers, dog-walkers, bikers and skateboarders interested in taking advantage of the new paved trail.
Oppermann gave special credit to neighboring residents who helped kick the whole project off when they contacted the city about dangerous dead and dying ash trees on the old golf course property which bordered their yards.
Earlene Ronk and her husband Peter were the first to contact the city to see if something could be done about the precarious trees and the scruffy property. (Sadly, Peter has since passed away, but his involvement in the process is marked by a special bench dedicated to him that provides respite along the trail.
Soon they were joined by other neighbors who happily signed on to the effort to repurpose the property and make it an asset for the whole community.
Playing a part in the process were Madison Golf, which owned the former Meadow Spring Golf Course property, which closed a decade ago.
Also playing a major role were City of Jefferson officials, city Parks and Recreation and Public Works Department staff, and the Jefferson City Council.
Later on, Jefferson Public Library, its library board and Friends of the Library group, with the support of donations and a major grant from the Theisen's ...., stepped in to plan the story walk portion of the trail.
Finally, the city has been working with Loos Bros......
None of it would have happened without the initial spur from neighboring residents, Mayor Oppermann said, followed by the property owner's willingness to sell to the city.
"In November of 2019, the city had a very rare, one-time opportunity to acquire 35 acres of undeveloped greenspace located just four to five blocks from our historic downtown," Oppermann said.
That's when the city started its work to repurpose the underutilized and undermaintained former golf course area, with the idea of turning it into a passive recreation area that generations of local residents will be able to enjoy in perpetuity.
A secondary benefit of the city buying this property was that it gave Jefferson planners a way to address the chronic shortage of housing in the area, Oppermann said.
After the city acquired the property, the mayor said, the first order of business was to take down more than 50 trees which had been fatally sickened after Emerald Ash Borer spread into the area.
Earlene Ronk described how she watched city workers take down the trees and transform the land and how from the start, the transformation has seemed "magical" to her.
Less visibly but just as importantly, lots of planning was also going on behind the scenes, as city planners worked with Van de Walle and Associates
In a few months, as walkers at the new Meadow Springs Conservancy Park in Jefferson take in the beauty of nature, they’ll be able to take in a story as well.
A Story Walk for young readers, family members and inter-generational friends will be going up this spring along the trail in Jefferson’s new park.
“I have always wanted to bring a story walk to Jefferson,” said Jefferson Public Library director Melissa Anderson.
The library director said she had seen this done around other area libraries, and some communities have placed changing Story Walk displays in their local parks, as at Brant-Quirk Park in Watertown.
As planning got underway for a new City of Jefferson park on the site of the former Meadow Springs Golf Course, Anderson said she saw an opportunity to create a similar experience in Jefferson.
“It just kind of steamrolled from there,” Anderson said.
“We think of the library as being ‘inside,’ but really, it’s wherever you are, whether through online resources or outreach projects like this one,” said Julia Birch, Jefferson Public Library children’s and youth librarian.
Laminated pages from children’s story books will be displayed on the Story Walk posts that will go up along the mile-long, paved walking trail. The plot of the story then unfolds while people walk along the trail.
The goal is to frequently change out the story that is featured on the Story Walk posts so that there always is something new to discover.
The venture is supported entirely by donations, with area individuals, organizations and businesses all kicking in.
The fund drive for the project got a big boost when, around Christmastime, a library patron came in and held up their book checkout receipt, the bottom of which lists how much each patron has “saved” on books and other materials by checking them out as opposed to purchasing them.
The patron asked, “I have all this money you saved me and I’m looking to give it back. Do you have a place where you’d like it to go?” Anderson related.
The library director immediately thought of the Story Walk project, and with that initial boost, kicked off a fund drive with the goal of raising $6,300 to fund the project.
“We started in late December and met our goal ahead of the deadline which we had set,” said Julia Birch, children’s and youth librarian at Jefferson Public Library.
“The community support has been tremendous,” Anderson said. “The whole amount came in without two months.”
Among the larger donors were the Jefferson Kiwanis Club, which contributed $1,500 and Jefferson’s Theisen’s Home, Farm and Auto supply store, which kicked in $1,300 through its “More for Your Community” grant program.
“It has been a great partnership between the library, the parks department, patrons and our community,” Anderson said.
The walk posts were delivered to the city last week and will be installed by members of the city’s Department of Public Works crew when weather allows and the ground conditions are suitable.
“We’re hoping to be able to install the posts this spring and hold a kickoff celebration in a few months,” Anderson said.
While not located in the library itself, the Story Walk project very much fits in with the library’s mission of increasing accessibility, providing resources that benefit the whole community, and, of course, promoting literacy for the youngest children on up.
“This is something we can do which will be free and inclusive for all ages and will give families one more thing to enjoy in the local community,” Birch said.
“We hope to inspire some family outings and promote multi-generational interaction, while getting young people outdoors,” Anderson said.
Library planners already have selected the books to be featured throughout this year, and planners also are working on organizing events that will get the community out into the new park and onto the Story Walk trail as well.
