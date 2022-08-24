The completion of the Robert Street Bridge reconstruction project, originally scheduled to be finished by Saturday, has been delayed a few days, the city announced today.
The bridge is now scheduled to open by Sept. 1 at 4 a.m., city officials said in a statement, in time for the first day of school for the Fort Atkinson School District.
At the same time, the bridge opens, Main Street will be re-opened and returned to its pre-project conditions with two lanes of traffic and parking along the curbs.
This schedule is dependent on weather between now and Sept. 1.
The completion delay occurred due to the bridge deck being thicker than anticipated, requiring an additional three days for removal, the city said.
Andy Selle, director of public works, said, “The project has gone incredibly smooth. A job well done by Zenith Tech and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation management team, with a very aggressive schedule. Mother Nature helped quite a bit as well. Our goal was to be open for Fort Atkinson’s heaviest use period, which is the beginning of school and, with a little luck, I think we’ll make it. It might need to be a sunrise ribbon cutting!”
Two other elements of the bridge reconstruction are also delayed. The new signal poles on the north side of the bridge are delayed due to painting. The temporary signals in place now will remain, allowing traffic and pedestrians to utilize the bridge, with the dedicated turn lane, and separated sidewalk as designed.
Additionally, the decorative lights on the bridge have not arrived. Local contractor Red Arrow Electric is the electric subcontractor and has been keeping a close watch on these anticipated material delays since the project began.
Selle said Red Arrow owner Dan Evenson ordered the materials within a few hours of the contract being signed back in the spring.
It seems even Fort Atkinson is subject to the global supply chain crunch.
“The bridge will be in place for decades. I think a few months to get the look we want for Fort Atkinson is worth the wait,” Selle said.
