Rock Valley baseball: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Jun 8, 2022 ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALLFIRST TEAMPitchers—Jackson Burk, sr., Beloit Turner; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead; Willard Peterson, sr., Evansville.Catchers—Cal Ries, sr., Beloit Turner; Ryan Weed, jr., East Troy.Infielders—Marc Jones, sr., Whitewater; Luis Serrano, sr., Jefferson; Shane Kisting, sr., Edgerton; Tyler Butina, jr., Jefferson; Konner Giddley, jr., Beloit Turner; Aidan Kammer, so., Jefferson.Outfielders—Chase Fox, jr., East Troy; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Connor Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; Michael Cook, jr., Beloit Turner.Utility—Peyton Lee, sr., Edgerton.Players of the Year—Jackson Burk, Beloit Turner; Peyton Lee, Edgerton.Coach of the Year—Jeff Clowes, Beloit TurnerSECOND TEAMPitchers—Tyler Fredrick, so., Jefferson; Steven Olson, sr., Edgerton.Catchers—Bennett Keller, so., Evansville.Infielders—Silas Heimos, sr., East Troy; Conner Punzel, sr., McFarland; Carson Dupuis, jr., Edgerton; Will Lauterbach, jr., Beloit Turner.Outfielders—Brayden McMahon, sr., Beloit Turner; Chase Maves, sr., Evansville; Austin Cocroft, sr., Walworth Big Foot.Utility—Braylan Roder, fr., McFarland.HONORABLE MENTIONBeloit Turner—Mason Hoenig, jr.; Eric Halon, jr.Brodhead—Aidyn Vondra, jr.; Gabe Bockhop, fr.Clinton—Gavin Wesling, fr.; Owen Hesebeck, jr.East Troy—Ryan Meehan, so.; Zach Johnson, jr.Edgerton—Justin Clark, sr.; Liam Punzel, sr.Evansville—Owen Boll, sr.; Wyatt Nelson, so.Jefferson—Tanner Pinnow, sr.; Evan Neitzel, sr.McFarland—Gabe Lee, sr.; Luke Schaaf, sr.Walworth Big Foot—Joey Schmitz, sr.; Nevin Anderson, sr.Whitewater—Marcus DePorter, sr.; Wyatt Nickels, sr.
