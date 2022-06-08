ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers—Jackson Burk, sr., Beloit Turner; Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead; Willard Peterson, sr., Evansville.

Catchers—Cal Ries, sr., Beloit Turner; Ryan Weed, jr., East Troy.

Infielders—Marc Jones, sr., Whitewater; Luis Serrano, sr., Jefferson; Shane Kisting, sr., Edgerton; Tyler Butina, jr., Jefferson; Konner Giddley, jr., Beloit Turner; Aidan Kammer, so., Jefferson.

Outfielders—Chase Fox, jr., East Troy; Dadon Gillen, jr., McFarland; Connor Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; Michael Cook, jr., Beloit Turner.

Utility—Peyton Lee, sr., Edgerton.

Players of the Year—Jackson Burk, Beloit Turner; Peyton Lee, Edgerton.

Coach of the Year—Jeff Clowes, Beloit Turner

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers—Tyler Fredrick, so., Jefferson; Steven Olson, sr., Edgerton.

Catchers—Bennett Keller, so., Evansville.

Infielders—Silas Heimos, sr., East Troy; Conner Punzel, sr., McFarland; Carson Dupuis, jr., Edgerton; Will Lauterbach, jr., Beloit Turner.

Outfielders—Brayden McMahon, sr., Beloit Turner; Chase Maves, sr., Evansville; Austin Cocroft, sr., Walworth Big Foot.

Utility—Braylan Roder, fr., McFarland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Turner—Mason Hoenig, jr.; Eric Halon, jr.

Brodhead—Aidyn Vondra, jr.; Gabe Bockhop, fr.

Clinton—Gavin Wesling, fr.; Owen Hesebeck, jr.

East Troy—Ryan Meehan, so.; Zach Johnson, jr.

Edgerton—Justin Clark, sr.; Liam Punzel, sr.

Evansville—Owen Boll, sr.; Wyatt Nelson, so.

Jefferson—Tanner Pinnow, sr.; Evan Neitzel, sr.

McFarland—Gabe Lee, sr.; Luke Schaaf, sr.

Walworth Big Foot—Joey Schmitz, sr.; Nevin Anderson, sr.

Whitewater—Marcus DePorter, sr.; Wyatt Nickels, sr.

