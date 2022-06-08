ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

Forwards—Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Greta Blau, sr., McFarland; Jaden LeRoy Evansville.

Midfielders—Mayte Navejas, so., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Melanie Wallisch Evansville; Casey Hill Evansville; Grace Breuchel, sr., McFarland; Elise Freeman, sr., McFarland.

Defenders—Madelin Klaehn Evansville; Kayla Stroh, sr., East Troy; Elise Gillen, sr., McFarland; Jaelyn White, sr., McFarland.

Goalkeeper—Maylani Venegas, sr., Walworth Big Foot.

Utility—Megan Gates, sr., McFarland.

Player of the Year—Grace Breuchel, McFarland

SECOND TEAM

Forwards—Lizzy Gould, sr., Edgerton; Emma Stuart Evansville; Morgan Sonderegger, sr., East Troy.

Midfielders—Nadia Kim, sr., Edgerton; Gabby Smith, so., East Troy; Lauren Stroh, sr., East Troy; Ava Dean, so., McFarland; Madison West, sr., Walworth Big Foot.

Defenders—Lindsey McIntyre, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Isabel Tackman, sr., Jefferson; Nikita Hartzheim, sr., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Mallory Miller, Evansville.

Goalkeeper—Katie Krueger, Evansville.

Utility—Laurel Feggestad, sr., Edgerton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Clinton/Beloit Turner—Lacy Combs, jr.; Destiny Czarnecki, sr.

East Troy—Callie Nelson, sr.; Paige Cesar, jr.

Edgerton—Mirella Zielke, jr.; Zoe Lien, jr.

Evansville—Chinna Hermanson, so.; Hanna Johnson, jr.

Jefferson—Luisa Mendez, sr.; Sandra Colorado, sr.

McFarland—Emily Blattner, jr.; Stella Blau, jr.

Walworth Big Foot—Hannah Abram, jr.; Addie Larson, so.

Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle—Adriana Dixon, sr.; Jayden Sontag, so.

Load comments