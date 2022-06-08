Rock Valley soccer: Jun 8, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCEFIRST TEAMForwards—Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Greta Blau, sr., McFarland; Jaden LeRoy Evansville.Midfielders—Mayte Navejas, so., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Melanie Wallisch Evansville; Casey Hill Evansville; Grace Breuchel, sr., McFarland; Elise Freeman, sr., McFarland.Defenders—Madelin Klaehn Evansville; Kayla Stroh, sr., East Troy; Elise Gillen, sr., McFarland; Jaelyn White, sr., McFarland.Goalkeeper—Maylani Venegas, sr., Walworth Big Foot.Utility—Megan Gates, sr., McFarland.Player of the Year—Grace Breuchel, McFarlandSECOND TEAMForwards—Lizzy Gould, sr., Edgerton; Emma Stuart Evansville; Morgan Sonderegger, sr., East Troy.Midfielders—Nadia Kim, sr., Edgerton; Gabby Smith, so., East Troy; Lauren Stroh, sr., East Troy; Ava Dean, so., McFarland; Madison West, sr., Walworth Big Foot.Defenders—Lindsey McIntyre, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Isabel Tackman, sr., Jefferson; Nikita Hartzheim, sr., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Mallory Miller, Evansville.Goalkeeper—Katie Krueger, Evansville.Utility—Laurel Feggestad, sr., Edgerton.HONORABLE MENTIONClinton/Beloit Turner—Lacy Combs, jr.; Destiny Czarnecki, sr.East Troy—Callie Nelson, sr.; Paige Cesar, jr.Edgerton—Mirella Zielke, jr.; Zoe Lien, jr.Evansville—Chinna Hermanson, so.; Hanna Johnson, jr.Jefferson—Luisa Mendez, sr.; Sandra Colorado, sr.McFarland—Emily Blattner, jr.; Stella Blau, jr.Walworth Big Foot—Hannah Abram, jr.; Addie Larson, so.Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle—Adriana Dixon, sr.; Jayden Sontag, so. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Grind and believe: Jefferson fends off Columbus 2-0 to win regional title Full speed ahead: Aeryn Messmann throws no-hitter as Eagles punch state berth Jefferson Class of 2022 crosses the stage Fort girls win state title in 3,200 relay; Evans, Zachgo win medals Speed a contributing factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
