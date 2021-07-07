The Jefferson softball team put together a historic run this season, and it was reflected in the Rock Valley’s all-conference voting.
The Eagles — who finished the season 26-1 and state semifinalists — had the Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, to go along with five other first-team conference selections.
Senior Claire Beck nabbed Player of the Year honors, while the Eagles’ Mark Peterson was recognized as Coach of the Year.
Beck batted .470 on the season on 39 hits and racked up a team-best 11 home runs. Beck also drove in 38 runs, which was third best on the team.
As good as Beck was at the plate, she was maybe even more dominant on the mound.
The Jefferson senior pitched 119 innings, allowing 47 hits and 11 earned runs. That was good for an ERA of 0.69. She also piled up 203 strikeouts on the season.
Peterson — who was in his third season with the softball team — helped the Eagles win their second straight Rock Valley Conference title this year. Jefferson finished conference play with a perfect 18-0 record.
Senior Eden Dempsey also made a great case for Player of the Year honors, but settled with a first-team selection instead.
The Wisconsin softball commit led the team with a .559 batting average, racking up a team-best 52 hits on the season. Dempsey finished with nine home runs, two triples and 15 doubles. She also drove in 54 runs, which was 15 more than any other Eagle player.
Senior Brittney Mengel, along with juniors Savannah Serdynski, Aidyn Messmann and Julia Ball joined Dempsey and Beck on the conference’s top team.
Mengel batted .461 for the year and scored 41 times, second best on the team. Mengel was one of four Jefferson players to record 30 or more RBIs. She finished the season with 30.
Messmann — a catcher — led the Eagles in fielding percentage with a .996 mark. At the plate, Messmann was second on the team in doubles (14) and RBIs (39). The junior batted .478 and was third on the team in homers with eight.
Batting out of the leadoff spot, Serdynski led the Eagles with 54 runs. She finished with a season batting average of .527 and was second on the team in hits with 49. Serdynski tied Mengel with three triples.
Ball earned a spot on the conference’s first team as a utility player. Ball pitched 47 innings and allowed just six earned runs for a 0.89 ERA. The Jefferson junior — who also got time at first base — ended the year with 25 hits, 18 RBIs and and one home run.
All five of Jefferson’s conference selections were first team.
Whitewater had one second-team nod in junior outfielder Lexi Juoni.
Freshman Shyan Lesperance and sophomore Cali Kopecky were named as honorable mentions for the Whippets.
The Eagles won the Rock with their perfect 18-0 record, followed by second-place Brodhead at 15-2. Beloit Turner took third with an 11-5 mark, while Evansville was fourth at 11-6. Clinton finished .500 at 9-9, while McFarland went 7-10. The conference was rounded out by East Troy (6-10), Edgerton (4-14), Big Foot (2-14) and Whitewater (2-15).
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Mckenna Young, soph., Brodhead; Felicia Teubert, sr., Clinton; Claire Beck, sr., Jefferson
Catchers — Taetum Hoesly, soph., Brodhead; Aidyn Messmann, jr., Jefferson
Infielders — Sophia Leitzen, fr., Brodhead; Eden Dempsey, sr., Jefferson; Savannah Serdynski, jr., Jefferson; Brittney Mengel, sr., Jefferson; Madison Covey, sr., Turner
Outfielders — Jillian Scharlau, fr., Edgerton; Laura Bettenhause, sr., Evansville; Erika Pfeil, sr., Evansville; Grace Olmstead, jr., Turner
Utility — Julia Ball, jr., Jefferson
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Brynne Bieri, soph., McFarland; Elizabeth Klitzman, sr., Evansville
Catcher — Taylor Peterson, sr., Clinton
Infielders — Megan Verbeten, sr., East Troy; Kamdyn Davis, fr., Turner; Paige Hendricks, jr., Clinton; Rachel Tofte, sr., Evansville
Outfielders — Audrey Ischi, sr., Evansville; Madisyn Kail, jr., Brodhead; Lexi Juoni, jr., Whitewater
Utility — Jocelyn Jordan, jr., Turner
HONORABLE MENTION
Big Foot — Riley Summers, jr.; Adalynn Quackenbust, jr.; Brodhead — Bailey Matthys, sr.; Nataley Bump, sr.; Clinton — Allie Bell, fr.; Elli Teubert, jr.; Edgerton — Kate Gunderson, jr.; Carly Rebman, sr.; Evansville — Braly Wiser, sr.; Hannah Kleiboer, sr.; Whitewater — Shyan Lesperance, fr.; Cali Kopecky, soph.
Player of the Year — Claire Beck, Jefferson
Coach of the Year — Mark Peterson, Jefferson
