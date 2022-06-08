Rock Valley softball: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Jun 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALLFIRST TEAMPitchers—McKenna Young, jr., Brodhead; Ava Risum, fr., Brodhead; Aeryn Messmann, fr., Jefferson.Catchers—Taetum Hoesly, jr., Brodhead; Aidyn Messmann, sr., Jefferson.Infielders—Luci Kapelka, sr., East Troy; Lily Fairfield, so., Jefferson; Kamdyn Davis, so., Beloit Turner; Sophia Leitzen, so., Brodhead; Savannah Serdynski, sr., Jefferson.Outfielders—Hildie Dempsey, fr., Jefferson; Breleigh Mengel, fr., Jefferson; Grace Olmstead, sr., Beloit Turner; Riley Summers, sr., Walworth Big Foot.Utility—Paige Hendricks, sr., Clinton.Players of the Year—Aidyn Messmann, Jefferson; Savannah Serdynski, Jefferson.Coach of the Year—Mark Peterson, Jefferson.SECOND TEAMPitchers—Ashlyn Enke, fr., Jefferson; Ryleigh Rose, jr., Beloit Turner.Catchers—Bailee Judd, jr., McFarland.Infielders—Brynne Bieri, jr., McFarland; Lily Wolf, fr., Walworth Big Foot; Julia Ball, sr., Jefferson; Katie Gunderson, sr., Edgerton.Outfielders—Alexis-Rose Fischer, sr., McFarland; Falyn Krahn, fr., Whitewater; Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton.Utility—Lexi Juoni, sr., Whitewater.HONORABLE MENTIONWalworth Big Foot—Holly Kynell, fr.; Adalynn Quackenbush, sr.Brodhead—Cora Hafen, sr.; Jaelyn Hillard, so.Clinton—Allie Bell, so.; Ashley Theisen, fr.East Troy—Mary Schrieber, sr.; Kendyl Kreuziger, sr.Edgerton—Nicole Shaw, so.; Hannah Zeimet, sr.Evansville—Tailer Barelt, jr.Jefferson—Abby Helmink, sr.McFarland—Maddy Fortune, sr.; Hannah Hall, sr.Beloit Turner—Jocelyn Jordan, sr.; Paloma Reyes, sr.Whitewater—Jenna Pope, jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Grind and believe: Jefferson fends off Columbus 2-0 to win regional title Full speed ahead: Aeryn Messmann throws no-hitter as Eagles punch state berth Jefferson Class of 2022 crosses the stage Fort girls win state title in 3,200 relay; Evans, Zachgo win medals WIAA baseball: Eagles down Dodgers, punch ticket to state Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-3
