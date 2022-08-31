When visiting the library kids sat in their favorite chairs and smiled with Jennifer Walden. On the left, kindergartener Jaiden Garcia. In the middle, Walden. On the right, kindergartener Alex Sturtzen.
With the school year starting Thursday the School District of Fort Atkinson was already planning for the upcoming school year, by bringing kindergarteners for an early glimpse.
Rockwell Elementary Principal Jennifer Walden excitedly guided upcoming kindergartners and their families with three different school tours on Aug. 30.
Students are excited for the upcoming school year. During a tour students colored walls.
But after the tour, these students seem ready and excited for the upcoming school year. They screamed in joy after being told they get to keep a Chromebook during the school year. The tours were at 8 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.
Kindergarteners strode the school hallways to get familiar with their second home. Kindergarteners were shown everything they needed to know to get a kick start for their first day of school. The kindergarteners were shown different classrooms, the gym, music room and every kid’s favorite place, the playground.
“We want families to feel comfortable and confident when leaving children with us on Thursday for the first time. We want them to feel safe, comfortable and confident that their children are in caring hands. It’s an honor to be able to serve other people’s children in this capacity. We don’t take for granted they are choosing to partner with us for the next six years,” said Walden.
Walden said that this year her team is focusing on the theme “Roadrunners: The rise in you,” a play on words that sound similar to “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” As staff, they are dedicated to rising as professionals and can’t wait to see the students rise academically and emotionally, she said.
She wants parents involved, too.
Walden said Rockwell Elementary School parents are more than welcome to attend the next PTO meeting on Sep. 6 at 6 p.m to get more familiar with their kids’ teachers.
