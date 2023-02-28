Wisconsin Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez, left, met Monday with Creative Community Living Systems Inc. CFO Dwan Schuck for a tour of the new CCLS facility. A discussion of the CCLS mission followed with board members.
WATERTOWN — Lieutenant Gov. Sara Rodriguez met Monday morning with representatives from Watertown Family Connections and Creative Community Living Services Inc. to learn more about the functions of each.
Rodriguez first spoke with Watertown Family Connections Executive Director Stephanie Curtis, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and others at the Watertown Public Library, new home of the WFC. Rodriguez then met with representatives of CCLS in their new facility, the former Chase Bank building, 500 E. Main St.
Formerly the Watertown Family Center, WFC has been strengthening families in Dodge and Jefferson Counties since 1994, Curtis said.
"We believe strong families are the key to a strong community," she said.
The WFC is a community-based family resource center that provides services and opportunities for families with children from birth to age 5, according to a brochure provided by the WFC.
Its programs and services are free of charge and the WFC is located on the second floor of the library.
Library leaders are concentrating on making the facility a place where previous barriers to such services as those offered by the WFC are eliminated, said Watertown Public Library Director Peg Checkai.
WFC offers parent and child enrichment playgroups, open gyms, infant massage classes, parenting programs and workshops, park playgroups and family fun nights.
The organization aims to empower families to become more resilient and self-reliant, according to the brochure. WFC staff members try to connect families to resources they might need in the community and having a presence in the library makes them easier to reach.
Rodriguez and CCLS leaders discussed challenges CCLS is facing in remaining sustainable as it helps developmentally disabled people and the frail elderly, statewide.
CCLS Inc began providing its services in October of 1973 as Christian Community Living Systems Inc. In 1987 the name was changed to Creative Community Living Services Inc.
CCLS leaders have been pleased with the move to the new headquarters in Watertown, said CFO Dwan Schuck. The group is constantly searching for ways to remain sustainable. Connecting with as many statewide partners as possible is key to its survival, officials said.
"We're doing pretty serious strategic planning for the future," said CCLS board vice chairman David Morstad.
Closures of assisted living facilities and other problems in the northwest part of the state have led to "a domino effect" for the CCLS statewide, Schuck said.
"The life expectancy of people with Down Syndrome used to be the 50s and now it is the 80s," Morstad said.
That success means increased demands on agencies helping the developmentally disabled, officials said.
The administration of Gov. Tony Evers has improved "visibility" for people with developmental disabilities in the state, Morstad said.
Those present agreed that finding skilled and caring younger workers is a huge challenge in today's tight labor market.
"These problems are real," McFarland said. "It's a matter of incentivizing people to come into the field from the younger generations. We have to light that fire, because the alternative is unacceptable to me."
