Dear Annie: I thought I would share some fantastic advice my husband and I received from a marriage counselor a few years ago during a very difficult patch in our 28-year relationship.

I tend to get worked up over things, i.e., injustices, politics, perceived slights, etc. My husband tends to underreact as a result, thinking he will diffuse my annoyance and anger. A marriage counselor pointed out that this action and reaction only made both of our reactions bigger. She suggested that if my husband could “rise up” a little more, even though it goes against his nature, I might not feel as though I have to get so upset over things.

