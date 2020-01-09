JEFFERSON — When the Rotary-affiliated Interact club started four years ago at Jefferson High School, all of its members could fit around a conference table.
Now, some 50 students cram into a double-size laboratory classroom when the service organization meets.
In the last few years, the club has had a positive impact both locally and internationally, and members said they personally have gained immensely from the experience.
The organization got its start after two Jefferson High School students attended the Wisconsin Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp and learned about Interact, a youth organization supported by Rotary International. It is aimed at students from age 12-18 who want to make a difference in their local communities, as well as in the world.
Each Interact club is expected to carry out two service projects per year, one that benefits its high school or community and one with an international focus.
Interact’s mission ties in with the overarching Rotary International mission to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through the fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.” International Rotary efforts have focused on improving health outcomes, supporting education and alleviating poverty worldwide. One of the most well-known of the Rotary International missions has been the campaign to end polio, the achievement of which now nearly is in sight.
At Jefferson High School, the club is student-run, though chemistry teacher Alesa Wontor has stepped up to serve as adviser.
“It’s an outstanding group of young leaders,” Wontor said. “I pretty much watch them work. Every once in a while, they have a question for me, and before I even start to look into it, they usually have it answered on their own.”
On Wednesday, the Jefferson Rotary Club honored the officers of the student club and heard a little bit about what the high school club has done this year. All of the members of the officer team also spoke about why they joined the service club to begin with.
Recognized were Reese Gee, president; Brenda Sampayo, vice president and president-elect; Anna Kallsen, secretary; Claire Peachey, treasurer; and Mya Magner, social media guru.
Sampayo said she didn’t know what to expect when she joined, but she really found her passion in the service organization. She said one of the activities that really made an impact on her was joining with the Fort Atkinson Interact Club and others to package up inexpensive and nutritious ready-to-make meals for needy people in other areas of the world.
Kallsen said her older brother was among the founding members of the group at Jefferson High School, and as the club was getting going, he always was trying to get her to join.
Typical of a younger sibling, she resisted. But then Kallsen was nominated to be part of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp in her sophomore year; there, she learned about the international organization and some of its major charitable projects, which include providing clean water in areas of the world where that is not accessible.
As an empathy building activity at the RYLA camp, Kallsen and other teens had to carry full buckets of water a good distance in uneven terrain.
“I got shin splints, and I cried. It was so hard,” she recalled.
The experience gave her a real feeling of what it must be like for people in other areas of the world who don’t have pumped-in water and who have to walk to a distant location — sometimes not even a well, but a murky stream or pond — to fetch water for their family’s daily use.
It was an eye-opening experience, she said.
After attending RYLA, Kallsen said, she was sold on Rotary and on its high school counterpart, Interact. So she joined the Jefferson High School organization as a junior and has taken an active role ever since, helping to coordinate fun and charitable activities.
“We do some really fun things, like the cookie bakeoff we recently held to benefit the Jefferson Fire Department, but it’s the small things that stick with me the most,” Kallse said.
Peachey said that she did not have any idea what Rotary was when she first signed up for Interact, but friends wanted to join, so she added her name to the list.
She said one moment that really stuck with her was helping out at the Jefferson Rotary Club’s Breakfast with Santa a couple of years ago. The event provides local Head Start students a celebratory holiday meal, Christmas presents and the opportunity to meet Santa.
“After that, I really wanted to take a leadership role,” Peachey said.
Magner said she also had no clue what Interact did, but she signed up on a whim and has been utterly sold on the organization’s good works.
As the social media rep for the club, she keeps members connected, promotes the club’s efforts and gets the word out so her fellow students and the community know what the club is doing.
Jefferson Rotary Club President Deb McCool-Cloute said she is so inspired by what these students have done, from their support of international projects to their local fundraiser this year raising funds for a “Rescue Randy” training figure for the Jefferson Fire Department.
On behalf of the Jefferson adult club, McCool-Cloute presented the Interact club with $250 toward its Rescue Randy campaign.
