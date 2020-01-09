Members of the officer team for the Jefferson High School Interact club, a Rotary-affiliated service club, were recognized at the regular meeting of the Jefferson Rotary Club Wednesday. Pictured here sharing some of the club’s achievements during the past year are, from left, Reese Gee, president; Brenda Sampayo, vice president and president-elect, Anna Kallsen, secretary; Claire Peachey, treasurer, and Mya Magner, social media guru.