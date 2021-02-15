JEFFERSON — The next “Ruby’s Pantry” pop-up food distribution for Jefferson County will take place Feb. 24
The distribution will be located at the Jefferson County Fair Park, located at 503 North Jackson Avenue, Jefferson.
There are no qualifications to receive food and all are welcome to take part.
For a $20 donation, people will receive roughly a vehicle trunkload of fresh, frozen and packaged food and other essentials provided directly from the manufacturers.
The regular Jefferson distributions take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Registration begins at 4:30 PM and food bundles will be available from 4:30 to roughly 6:30 p.m.
Prepaid guests who register through the Ruby’s Pantry website should arrive no more than 15 minutes before their reserved time slot.
Early arrivals will not be served until their time slot. First-Come-First-Serve guests should arrive with $20 exact cash and will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m., or when set up is complete.
Those who are not preregistered online may need to wait a brief period while the prepaid guests move through the lines during their time slot.
Organizers noted that all volunteers at the event will be masked and we encourage guests to also wear masks while speaking with registration volunteers.
Guests should arrive with empty vehicle trunks (no baskets or boxes needed).
This will be a no-contact, drive through food pantry, with volunteers loading shares directly into participants’ trunks.
The types of food that are regularly provided through Ruby’s Pantry include meat, pizzas, frozen bread, ice cream, granola bars, potatoes, tea, pretzels, cereal, chips, crackers, juice, pies, coffee, tea, coffee creamer, soup broth, pop-tarts and assorted groceries, though the list is always subject to change.
For real time updates, people may follow the local Ruby’s Pantry Facebook page at the following web address: https://www.facebook.com/RubysPantryImmanuelUMCJeffersonWI
