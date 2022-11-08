Rural Ramblings

Memory is a funny thing. I don’t know about you but I can’t remember what I did yesterday but I can remember exactly what I was doing on certain days many years ago.
What were you doing on the day the Berlin Wall came down, November 9, 1989? Dick can’t remember what day my birthday is but he remembers being in a tractor listening to the radio when President Raegan told Mr. Khrushchev, “Take down that wall.”
The same year Angie went to visit Berlin and brought us a chunk of it. It was a tourist attraction—rent a chisel and take home a souvenir. I still have that chunk of concrete.
I remember exactly where we were when man took the first steps on the moon. My brother-in-law had built a new house and we were picking stones in his yard to help put in the lawn.
What were you doing when the news reports started coming in about the attack on the Twin Towers? I remember David was milking his first herd of cows and Dick was at work. David stopped right in the middle of milking to run into the house and tell me to turn on the television. Together we watched in horror and could not believe what we were seeing.
I’m sure we all have personal memories of horrors in our own families as well. I thought about it just last week, remembering exactly where I was at 4:30 in the afternoon 59 years ago when, instead of my Dad picking me up from school his friend showed up. It was the longest 2-mile ride ever because he wouldn’t say why my Dad didn’t come. When I walked in the house and saw the pastor on the couch with my Mom I knew something serious had happened.
A month later the same year we sat in horror in the classrooms of our school as the school’s public address system interrupted our afternoon classes to say President Kennedy had been shot and school was now closed for the day.
Memory is a funny thing. Some things we’d like to block out but can’t. Other things, like, “Where did I put those car keys?” we just can’t seem to remember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.