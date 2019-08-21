LAKE MILLS — Two holes kept Courtney Draeger from carding a score good enough to dip the Jefferson Eagles sub-200 for the first time this season.
Draeger shot a seven on the second hole of the day and put a wayward approach shot on the backside of an oak tree on the final hole of the day where she put another seven on the board to close with a Jefferson-low 45 slotting the Eagles into second place at the Rock Valley Conference mini meet hosted by Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills Golf Club on Wednesday.
Draeger shot par twice and had one birdie in the nine-hole round and the Eagles finished with 201 strokes trailing only Cambridge (196).
Cambridge No. 2 Mary Hommen shot a 46 to lead the Blue Jays. Hommen shot a triple bogey on a par-3 third hole and a double bogey on a par-3 eighth hole.
Cambridge No. 1 Aubrie Pero came in with a 47. She finished the day with bogeys on eight straight holes after opening with a triple bogey.
The Blue Jays finished with a 196.
Maya Heckmann, a 2018 WIAA Division 2 individual state qualifier, shared the medalist honor with Clinton No. 1 Taylor Peterson. Heckmann carded two double bogeys and one bogey to go with six pars. Lakeside shot a 203.
Rounding out the Jefferson card was Hailey Milbrath (48), Ainsley Howard (52) and Clara Ball (56).
The next Rock Valley Conference mini meet will take place Wednesday, August 28, at 9 a.m. It will be hosted at Towne Country Club in Edgerton.
Lakeside Lutheran will continue its season at the Verona Invitational on Thursday at Edelweiss Golf Course beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Cambridge and Jefferson reconvene Monday in the Crusade for a Cure at Maple Bluff Country Club for an 18-hole invitational hosted by Madison Edgewood.
Rock Valley Conference mini meet
at Lake Mills Golf Club
Team scores — 1, Cambridge, 196; 2, Jefferson, 201; 3, Lakeside Lutheran, 203; 4, Beloit Turner, 226; 5, Edgerton, 235; 6, McFarland, 238; 7, Evansville 245; 8, Clinton, 254; 9, East Troy, 274.
Medalists — Maya Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran, and Taylor Peterson, Clinton, 41.
Cambridge — A. Pero 47; Hommen 46; Sundquist 51; L. Pero 52. Jefferson — Draeger 45; Milbrath 48; Howard 52; Ball 56. Lakeside Lutheran — M. Heckmann 41; Thomas 52; Affeld and A. Heckmann 55.
