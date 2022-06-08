ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers—McKenna Young, jr., Brodhead; Ava Risum, fr., Brodhead; Aeryn Messmann, fr., Jefferson.

Catchers—Taetum Hoesly, jr., Brodhead; Aidyn Messmann, sr., Jefferson.

Infielders—Luci Kapelka, sr., East Troy; Lily Fairfield, so., Jefferson; Kamdyn Davis, so., Beloit Turner; Sophia Leitzen, so., Brodhead; Savannah Serdynski, sr., Jefferson.

Outfielders—Hildie Dempsey, fr., Jefferson; Breleigh Mengel, fr., Jefferson; Grace Olmstead, sr., Beloit Turner; Riley Summers, sr., Walworth Big Foot.

Utility—Paige Hendricks, sr., Clinton.

Players of the Year—Aidyn Messmann, Jefferson; Savannah Serdynski, Jefferson.

Coach of the Year—Mark Peterson, Jefferson.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers—Ashlyn Enke, fr., Jefferson; Ryleigh Rose, jr., Beloit Turner.

Catchers—Bailee Judd, jr., McFarland.

Infielders—Brynne Bieri, jr., McFarland; Lily Wolf, fr., Walworth Big Foot; Julia Ball, sr., Jefferson; Katie Gunderson, sr., Edgerton.

Outfielders—Alexis-Rose Fischer, sr., McFarland; Falyn Krahn, fr., Whitewater; Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton.

Utility—Lexi Juoni, sr., Whitewater.

HONORABLE MENTION

Walworth Big Foot—Holly Kynell, fr.; Adalynn Quackenbush, sr.

Brodhead—Cora Hafen, sr.; Jaelyn Hillard, so.

Clinton—Allie Bell, so.; Ashley Theisen, fr.

East Troy—Mary Schrieber, sr.; Kendyl Kreuziger, sr.

Edgerton—Nicole Shaw, so.; Hannah Zeimet, sr.

Evansville—Tailer Barelt, jr.

Jefferson—Abby Helmink, sr.

McFarland—Maddy Fortune, sr.; Hannah Hall, sr.

Beloit Turner—Jocelyn Jordan, sr.; Paloma Reyes, sr.

Whitewater—Jenna Pope, jr.

