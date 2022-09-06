KOHLER -- Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt tied for medalist honors at Tuesday's Blackwolf Run Invitational held at the Meadow Valley Course.
Schmidt shot 81 despite a triple bogey early in her round. She shared the low score of the day with Notre Dame senior Grace Durkin and Appleton North sophomore Taylor LeMire.
Jefferson shot 397 as a team, finishing seventh. Sophomore Annika Bilau shot 89, senior Lillian Kamenick carded a 107 and junior Grace Behm shot 110.
"Blackwolf Run is definitely a challenging course, but also is a great opportunity to give the girls a tough test and an opportunity to play that track," Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said.
"Annika had a great day in breaking 90, while firing 42 on her front nine. She kept the ball in play, stayed away from the big number and her putter was much better.
"Payton tied for first with an 81, posting her best score at Blackwolf. She would like the triple bogey back she made on No. 6, that's for sure. She bounced back after the triple and played solid golf the rest of the day."
The Eagles compete in an RVC mini-meet at Glen Erin this afternoon.
Team scores: Neenah 364, Divine Savior Holy Angels 369, Appleton North 370, Notre Dame Academy 375, Hortonville 383, Fond du Lac 386, Jefferson 387, Sheboygan North 397, Green Bay Preble 409, De Pere 420, Ashwaubenon 475.
