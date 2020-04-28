Having brought a “makerspace” to Fort Atkinson Middle School and worked with teachers to incorporate 3-D printing into their instruction, middle school librarian Michelle Folk is turning that experience to a practical purpose, 3-D printing N95 masks for use by medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Using the 3-D printer she helped bring to Fort Atkinson Middle School and working from her home during the forced school closure, Folk has made dozens of masks for eventual delivery to healthcare workers on the front lines.
“As the makerspace movement has been growing and evolving, school and public libraries have been adapting their spaces and their programs to include more maker activities,” Folk said.
She explained that libraries are all about inquiry and “learning how to learn,” so this 3-D addition made sense to her.
“I began talking to a few math and science teachers about the possibility of integrating 3-D printing projects into their curriculum, and they were very enthusiastic,” Folk said.
Rob Abbott, the middle school principal at the time, who has since moved on to become district administrator, recommended that Folk purchase the same kind of printer that the high school has, so youngsters who were introduced to it at the middle school would have an easier transition if they wanted to pursue this activity further in high school.
“We purchased a printer prior to the 2018-19 school year and have been working since then to learn as much as we can about the design process and how to incorporate 3-D printing into our teaching,” she said.
In the first year, Folk worked with sixth- and seventh-grade science teachers. Cindy Smith, a seventh-grade teacher at the time, decided to pair 3-D printing with her unit on plant and animal cells. After students learned about different parts of cells, such as the nucleus, ribosomes and mitochondria, they had to design a model of a cell, with all of its parts, that could be 3-D printed.
While the science teacher handled the biological aspects of the teaching, students also had to be educated in the technology.
“We had to teach students how to use design software to create 3-D printable files,” Folk said.
Later that same year, Megan Agnew, a sixth-grade science teacher, wanted to incorporate 3-D printing into her design unit.
In that unit, she tasked students with designing something that improves upon an object that already exists, or creating their own practical, functional design.
Students had some really creative ideas, Folk said. They found the greatest challenge was breaking down their design into basic shapes that could be combined or connected in a way that would print successfully.
“Some of the designs that were printed that year were a marker grip designed for a special ed student, and a popsicle holder that prevented the popsicle from dripping on your hand,” Folk said.
Other ideas included a spoon rest to keep a spoon from falling into a bowl, an earbuds case shaped like an owl, a door handle that allowed a dog to let itself outside, and a pencil holder that fits in a car cupholder for easy access during road trips.
“Not all of these designs got printed, but there was no shortage of ingenuity and creativity as students came up with ideas,” Folk said.
The librarian and teachers continued to integrate this new technology into classrooms this year.
“As with any project, we felt things went much better this year because as teachers, we were more familiar and comfortable with Tinkercad,” Folk said.
Some of the designs students came up with this year included a family cell-phone charging cord organizer, a robot pencil holder, a set of coasters, a stacking toy for donation to a local day care, and a model of a steam engine used for a National History Day project.
Meanwhile, technology education teacher Gage Granzow also incorporated 3-D printing into his classes this year. He had students make a hall pass for a teacher of their choice, basing their designs on the teacher’s subject area, hobby or other interest.
The educators said the experience has been really eye-opening for students.
“I’ve learned, and I hope the students have too, that getting it wrong the first time — and the second, third and fourth — is actually helpful in the long run,” Folk said. “Every time you start over, you’re improving your design and gaining confidence.”
Agnew said that her students found that while initially projects like this can be frustrating, if you are able to push through and keep trying, the reward when you finally get it right feels amazing.
With determination and perseverance, students can take any dream through the engineering and design process to turn it into a reality,” Smith said.
Students, whose comments Folk solicited during the district’s current online learning program, agreed that 3-D printing was a challenge, but a fun one.
“It’s really fun making the designs because you can literally do anything, but it has to be able to work,” student Ava Green said.
“It was fun because we got to use the CAD software, but it was kind of challenging to think of an idea of something that would be useful,” said fellow student Phoenix Severin.
After COVID-19 forced statewide school closures in March, Folk became intrigued by stories she read about people using 3-D printers to create masks for health-care workers.
“I knew if there was a way to help, I would want to be involved, so the next time teachers were allowed back in school buildings, I brought the 3-D printer home,” Folk said.
“I eventually came across a news report and a blog post about Concordia University in Mequon. They recently opened a campus makerspace with 30 3-D printers and were in the process of creating prototypes of N95 masks, based on input from people in the medical community and innovators from UW-Milwaukee,” the Fort Atkinson educator said.
“They have since made their design files public, so that anyone with a 3-D printer can contribute to this cause,” she said. “What I like about this option is that I only have to print two pieces for each mask, and then deliver those pieces to Concordia.
From there, experts at Concordia will add a silicon gasket, a filter mechanism and some straps to make the mask fully functional.
In turn, those masks are donated to medical facilities that have sought them out during this pandemic.
“There’s no cost to any facilities that use the masks, and Concordia is also providing plastic filament to people who printed mask pieces when they drop off what they’ve made. I’ve dropped off parts for 20 masks and am working on another batch,” Folk said.
