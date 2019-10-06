MLB

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 1:05 p.m. (MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 8:40 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 1

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (Sanchez 11-8), 7:45 p.m. (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (TBA), 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta 2, St. Louis 1

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3,St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)

NFL

Thursday’s result

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

Sunday’s results

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Monday’s game

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Nascar

Standings

Driver Points

1, Kyle Larson 3046

2, Martin Truex, Jr. 3041

3, Denny Hamlin 3030

4, Joey Logano 3029

5, Kevin Harvick 3028

6, Chase Elliott 3024

7, Brad Keselowski 3024

8, Kyle Larson 3006

9, Alex Bowman 3005

10, Ryan Blaney 3004

Next race: 1000bulbs.com 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, October 13, 1 p.m.

