MLB
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6), 1:05 p.m. (MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Tampa Bay (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Houston (FS1)
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0
Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 15-7), 8:40 p.m. (FS1)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)
National League
L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 1
Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (Sanchez 11-8), 7:45 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (TBA), 6:40 p.m. (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
Atlanta 2, St. Louis 1
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3,St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Saturday, Oct. 12: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner or Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Tampa Bay (Fox or FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20: Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner at Houston or Tampa Bay at Minnesota-N.Y. Yankees winner (Fox or FS1)
National League
Friday, Oct. 11: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 14: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis-Atlanta winner or St. Louis-Atlanta winner at Washington (TBS)
x-Friday, Oct. 18: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19: St. Louis-Atlanta winner at L.A. Dodgers or Washington at St. Louis-Atlanta winner (TBS)
NFL
Thursday’s result
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
Sunday’s results
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
New England 33, Washington 7
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday’s game
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Nascar
Standings
Driver Points
1, Kyle Larson 3046
2, Martin Truex, Jr. 3041
3, Denny Hamlin 3030
4, Joey Logano 3029
5, Kevin Harvick 3028
6, Chase Elliott 3024
7, Brad Keselowski 3024
8, Kyle Larson 3006
9, Alex Bowman 3005
10, Ryan Blaney 3004
Next race: 1000bulbs.com 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, October 13, 1 p.m.
