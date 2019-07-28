National League
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Miami 2
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
American League
Saturday's Games
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
HTL
Sunday League
Southeast Section
Friday's result
Stoughton 14, Lake Mills 0
Saturday's result
Fort Atkinson 10, Albion 2
Sunday's results
Cambridge 6, Waterloo 3
Evansville 10, McFarland 0
Jefferson 9, Utica 2
Stoughton 18, Lake Mills 0
Cambridge 19, Waterloo 8
Evansville 4, McFarland 0
Night League
East Section
Thursday's results
Cambridge 11, Utica 1
Waterloo 4, Stoughton 1
Albion 4, Cottage Grove 2
Fort Atkinson 11, Jefferson 0
Tuesday's game
Cottage Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Fort Atkinson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
Cambridge at Stoughton, 6 p.m.
Utica at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Albion at Jefferson, 8 p.m.
