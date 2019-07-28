National League

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

American League

Saturday's Games

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

HTL

Sunday League

Southeast Section

Friday's result

Stoughton 14, Lake Mills 0

Saturday's result

Fort Atkinson 10, Albion 2

Sunday's results

Cambridge 6, Waterloo 3

Evansville 10, McFarland 0

Jefferson 9, Utica 2

Stoughton 18, Lake Mills 0

Cambridge 19, Waterloo 8

Evansville 4, McFarland 0

Night League

East Section

Thursday's results 

Cambridge 11, Utica 1

Waterloo 4, Stoughton 1

Albion 4, Cottage Grove 2

Fort Atkinson 11, Jefferson 0

Tuesday's game

Cottage Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Fort Atkinson at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Cambridge at Stoughton, 6 p.m.

Utica at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Albion at Jefferson, 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.