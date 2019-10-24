NBA
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 126, Chicago 125
Detroit 119, Indiana 110
Orlando 94, Cleveland 85
Miami 120, Memphis 101
Minnesota 127, Brooklyn 126, OT
Philadelphia 107, Boston 93
Dallas 108, Washington 100
San Antonio 120, New York 111
Utah 100, Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108, Portland 100
Phoenix 124, Sacramento 95
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Thursday’s game
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday’s game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
MLB
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Washington 2, Houston 0
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Washington (Sánchez 11-8), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)
NCAA
Big Ten
Saturday’s games
Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Liberty at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
WIAC
Saturday’s games
UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
UW-Platteville at UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.
UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout, 1 p.m.
UW-Whitewater at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.
Dartball
Standings
Team W L
St. Pauls FA 14 1
St. Lukes Rome 13 5
Bethany FA 8 7
Fort Methodist FA 7 8
St. Marks Jeff. 6 9
St. Joes Catholic 5 10
First Congregational 1 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.