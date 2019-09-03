MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 54 .612 —
Washington 77 59 .566 6½
Philadelphia 72 65 .526 12
New York 70 67 .511 14
Miami 48 88 .353 35½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 77 60 .562 —
Chicago 74 63 .540 3
Milwaukee 70 67 .511 7
Cincinnati 64 75 .460 14
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 50 .643 —
Arizona 71 67 .514 18
San Francisco 66 71 .482 22½
San Diego 64 73 .467 24½
Colorado 59 80 .424 30½
——
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 91 49 .650 —
Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 9½
Boston 74 63 .540 15½
Toronto 55 84 .396 35½
Baltimore 46 93 .331 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 85 52 .620 —
Cleveland 80 58 .580 5½
Chicago 60 77 .438 25
Kansas City 49 89 .355 36½
Detroit 40 95 .296 44
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 49 .647 —
Oakland 78 58 .574 10½
Texas 68 72 .486 22½
Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24½
Seattle 58 81 .417 32
——
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NFL
Thursday’s game
Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon
Baltimore at Miami, noon
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon
Washington at Philadelphia, noon
L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s games
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
NCAA Football
Big Ten
Thursday’s result
Minnesota 28, South Dakota St. 21
Friday’s results
Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7
Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
Rutgers 48, Massachusetts 21
Nevada 34, Purdue 31
Saturday’s results
Indiana 34, Ball State 24
Illinois 42, Akron 3
Maryland 79, Howard 0
Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21
Penn State 79, Idaho 7
Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Iowa 38, Miami (OH) 14
Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21
Saturday’s games
Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Army West Point at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m.
Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m.
WIAC
Saturday’s games
UW-Stevens Point at John Carroll (OH), noon
East Texas Baptist at UW-Platteville, noon
Loras (IA) at UW-Eau Claire, noon
Carthage at UW-Oshkosh, noon
Concordia-Moorhead at UW-La Crosse, noon
St. John’s (MN) at UW-Stout, noon
Dubuque (IA) at UW-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
UW-River Falls at Minnesota-Morris, 5 p.m.
