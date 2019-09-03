MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 85 54 .612 —

Washington 77 59 .566 6½

Philadelphia 72 65 .526 12

New York 70 67 .511 14

Miami 48 88 .353 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 77 60 .562 —

Chicago 74 63 .540 3

Milwaukee 70 67 .511 7

Cincinnati 64 75 .460 14

Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 90 50 .643 —

Arizona 71 67 .514 18

San Francisco 66 71 .482 22½

San Diego 64 73 .467 24½

Colorado 59 80 .424 30½

——

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 91 49 .650 —

Tampa Bay 82 59 .582 9½

Boston 74 63 .540 15½

Toronto 55 84 .396 35½

Baltimore 46 93 .331 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 85 52 .620 —

Cleveland 80 58 .580 5½

Chicago 60 77 .438 25

Kansas City 49 89 .355 36½

Detroit 40 95 .296 44

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 90 49 .647 —

Oakland 78 58 .574 10½

Texas 68 72 .486 22½

Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24½

Seattle 58 81 .417 32

——

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NFL

Thursday’s game

Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon

Baltimore at Miami, noon

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon

Washington at Philadelphia, noon

L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s games

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

NCAA Football

Big Ten

Thursday’s result

Minnesota 28, South Dakota St. 21

Friday’s results

Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7

Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0

Rutgers 48, Massachusetts 21

Nevada 34, Purdue 31

Saturday’s results

Indiana 34, Ball State 24

Illinois 42, Akron 3

Maryland 79, Howard 0

Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21

Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21

Penn State 79, Idaho 7

Stanford 17, Northwestern 7

Iowa 38, Miami (OH) 14

Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21

Saturday’s games

Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Army West Point at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m.

WIAC

Saturday’s games

UW-Stevens Point at John Carroll (OH), noon

East Texas Baptist at UW-Platteville, noon

Loras (IA) at UW-Eau Claire, noon

Carthage at UW-Oshkosh, noon

Concordia-Moorhead at UW-La Crosse, noon

St. John’s (MN) at UW-Stout, noon

Dubuque (IA) at UW-Whitewater, 1 p.m.

UW-River Falls at Minnesota-Morris, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.