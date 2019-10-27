MLB

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Houston 3, Washington 2

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1

Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Washington 1

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

NFL

Thursday’s game

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday’s games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday’s game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Saturday’s results

Miami 131, Milwaukee 126, OT

Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111

Atlanta 103, Orlando 99

Boston 118, New York 95

Cleveland 110, Indiana 99

Houston 126, New Orleans 123

Toronto 108, Chicago 84

San Antonio 124, Washington 122

Utah 113, Sacramento 81

Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 122

Sunday’s results

Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92

Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT

Minnesota 116, Miami 109

Portland 121, Dallas 119

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA

Big Ten

Saturday’s games

Illinois 24, Purdue 6

Rutgers 44, Liberty 34

Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 7

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7

Minnesota 52, Maryland 10

Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

WIAC

Saturday’s results

UW-La Crosse 31, UW-Oshkosh 3

UW-Platteville 43, UW-Eau Claire 8

UW-Stout 38, UW-Stevens Point 31

UW-Whitewater 49, UW-River Falls 28

