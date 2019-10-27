MLB
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston 3, Washington 2
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington 5, Houston 4
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington 12, Houston 3
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston 8, Washington 1
Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston 7, Washington 1
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)
NFL
Thursday’s game
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday’s games
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday’s game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
NBA
Saturday’s results
Miami 131, Milwaukee 126, OT
Philadelphia 117, Detroit 111
Atlanta 103, Orlando 99
Boston 118, New York 95
Cleveland 110, Indiana 99
Houston 126, New Orleans 123
Toronto 108, Chicago 84
San Antonio 124, Washington 122
Utah 113, Sacramento 81
Phoenix 130, L.A. Clippers 122
Sunday’s results
Oklahoma City 120, Golden State 92
Memphis 134, Brooklyn 133, OT
Minnesota 116, Miami 109
Portland 121, Dallas 119
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA
Big Ten
Saturday’s games
Illinois 24, Purdue 6
Rutgers 44, Liberty 34
Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
Ohio State 38, Wisconsin 7
Penn State 28, Michigan State 7
Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
WIAC
Saturday’s results
UW-La Crosse 31, UW-Oshkosh 3
UW-Platteville 43, UW-Eau Claire 8
UW-Stout 38, UW-Stevens Point 31
UW-Whitewater 49, UW-River Falls 28
