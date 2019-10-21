MLB

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0

Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

National League

Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

National League

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Houston vs. Washington

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)

NFL

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187

Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105

Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176

L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123

Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138

Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164

Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148

Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141

Thursday’s result

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s results

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Game

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Indiana 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

Monday’s Games

None

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA FOOTBALL

Wisconsin Badgers

Badgers 49, South Florida 0

Badgers 61,Central Michigan 0

Badgers 35, Michigan 14

Badgers 24, Northwestern 15

Badgers 48, Kent St. 0

Badgers 38, Michigan State 0

Illinois 24, Badgers 23

Sat., Oct. 26: at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 9: vs. Iowa, TBD

Sat., Nov. 16: at Nebraska, TBD

Sat., Nov. 23: vs. Purdue, TBD

Sat., Nov. 30: at Minnesota, TBD

Big Ten West

Team Overall Conf.

Minnesota 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000

Wisconsin 6-1 .857 3-1 .750

Iowa 5-2 .714 2-2 .500

Nebraska 4-3 .571 2-2 .500

Illinois 3-4 .429 1-3 .250

Purdue 2-5 .286 1-3 .250

Northwestern 1-5 .167 0-4 .000

East

Team Overall Conf.

Ohio State 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000

Penn State 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000

Michigan 5-2 .714 3-2 .600

Indiana 5-2 .714 2-2 .500

Michigan State 4-3 .571 2-2 .500

Maryland 3-4 .429 1-3 .250

Rutgers 1-6 .143 0-5 .000

Friday’s result

Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3

Saturday’s results

Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23

Iowa 26, Purdue 20

Indiana 34, Maryland 28

Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7

Penn State 28, Michigan 21

Saturday, October 26

Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Liberty at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

UW-Whitewater Warhawks

Warhawks 42, Dubuque (IA) 7

Warhawks 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10

Warhawks 28, St. Xavier (IL) 20

Warhawks 24, UW-Eau Claire 14

Warhawks 21, UW-Platteville 14

Warhawks 38, UW-Stevens Point 0

Sat., Oct. 26: at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov., 2: vs. UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov., 9: vs. UW-Stout, 2 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16: at UW-Oshkosh, 6 p.m.

WIAC

Team Conf. Overall

UW-Whitewater 3-0 1.000 6-0 1.000

UW-Oshkosh 3-0 1.000 5-1 .833

UW-Platteville 2-1 .667 5-1 .833

UW-La Crosse 2-1 .667 4-2 .667

UW-Eau Claire 1-2 .333 3-3 .500

UW-SP 1-2 .333 2-4 .333

UW-RF 0-5-1 .000 1-5 .167

UW-Stout 0-3 .000 1-5 .167

Saturday’s results

UW-W 38, UW-Stevens Point 0

UW-La Crosse 63, UW-River Falls 49

UW-Oshkosh 31, UW-Eau Claire 3

UW-Platteville 33, UW-Stout 27

Saturday, October 26

UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

UW-Platteville at UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.

UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout, 1 p.m.

UW-Whitewater at UW-RF, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.