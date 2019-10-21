MLB
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
Friday, Oct. 4: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1
Thursday, Oct. 10: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Minnesota 0
Friday, Oct. 4: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Saturday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1
National League
Washington 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Friday, Oct. 4: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4
Monday, Oct. 7: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6
Friday, Oct. 4: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 7: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
National League
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston vs. Washington
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington (Scherzer 11-7) at Houston (Cole 20-5), 8:08 p.m. (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington (Strasburg 18-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox)
NFL
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
Thursday’s result
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
Sunday’s results
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 31, Miami 21
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
Monday’s Game
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 1 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Indiana 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
Monday’s Games
None
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans at Toronto, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NCAA FOOTBALL
Wisconsin Badgers
Badgers 49, South Florida 0
Badgers 61,Central Michigan 0
Badgers 35, Michigan 14
Badgers 24, Northwestern 15
Badgers 48, Kent St. 0
Badgers 38, Michigan State 0
Illinois 24, Badgers 23
Sat., Oct. 26: at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Sat., Nov. 9: vs. Iowa, TBD
Sat., Nov. 16: at Nebraska, TBD
Sat., Nov. 23: vs. Purdue, TBD
Sat., Nov. 30: at Minnesota, TBD
Big Ten West
Team Overall Conf.
Minnesota 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000
Wisconsin 6-1 .857 3-1 .750
Iowa 5-2 .714 2-2 .500
Nebraska 4-3 .571 2-2 .500
Illinois 3-4 .429 1-3 .250
Purdue 2-5 .286 1-3 .250
Northwestern 1-5 .167 0-4 .000
East
Team Overall Conf.
Ohio State 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000
Penn State 7-0 1.000 4-0 1.000
Michigan 5-2 .714 3-2 .600
Indiana 5-2 .714 2-2 .500
Michigan State 4-3 .571 2-2 .500
Maryland 3-4 .429 1-3 .250
Rutgers 1-6 .143 0-5 .000
Friday’s result
Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3
Saturday’s results
Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23
Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Indiana 34, Maryland 28
Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
Penn State 28, Michigan 21
Saturday, October 26
Iowa at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Liberty at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
UW-Whitewater Warhawks
Warhawks 42, Dubuque (IA) 7
Warhawks 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10
Warhawks 28, St. Xavier (IL) 20
Warhawks 24, UW-Eau Claire 14
Warhawks 21, UW-Platteville 14
Warhawks 38, UW-Stevens Point 0
Sat., Oct. 26: at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov., 2: vs. UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov., 9: vs. UW-Stout, 2 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 16: at UW-Oshkosh, 6 p.m.
WIAC
Team Conf. Overall
UW-Whitewater 3-0 1.000 6-0 1.000
UW-Oshkosh 3-0 1.000 5-1 .833
UW-Platteville 2-1 .667 5-1 .833
UW-La Crosse 2-1 .667 4-2 .667
UW-Eau Claire 1-2 .333 3-3 .500
UW-SP 1-2 .333 2-4 .333
UW-RF 0-5-1 .000 1-5 .167
UW-Stout 0-3 .000 1-5 .167
Saturday’s results
UW-W 38, UW-Stevens Point 0
UW-La Crosse 63, UW-River Falls 49
UW-Oshkosh 31, UW-Eau Claire 3
UW-Platteville 33, UW-Stout 27
Saturday, October 26
UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
UW-Platteville at UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.
UW-Stevens Point at UW-Stout, 1 p.m.
UW-Whitewater at UW-RF, 1 p.m.
