NFL

Playoffs

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 4

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

NBA

Upcoming games

Saturday’s results

Memphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102

Utah 109, Orlando 96

Atlanta 116, Indiana 111

Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106

Boston 111, Chicago 104

Washington 128, Denver 114

Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OT

Detroit 111, Golden State 104

Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118

New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132

Miami 122, Portland 111

Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103

Memphis 121, Phoenix 114

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.

NCAA football

Bowl Games

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13

Monday, Jan. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Championship

New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA HOOPS

Big East

Saturday’s results

Butler 71, Creighton 57

Providence 66, DePaul 65

Marquette 71, Villanova 60

Sunday’s result

Xavier 75, St. John’s 67

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Big Ten

Saturday’s results

Maryland 75, Indiana 59

Penn St. 89, Iowa 86

Sunday’s results

Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68

Illinois 63, Purdue 37

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

