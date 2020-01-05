NFL
Playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
Houston at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (FOX)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
NBA
Upcoming games
Saturday’s results
Memphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114
Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102
Utah 109, Orlando 96
Atlanta 116, Indiana 111
Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106
Boston 111, Chicago 104
Washington 128, Denver 114
Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OT
Detroit 111, Golden State 104
Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118
New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 135, New York 132
Miami 122, Portland 111
Minnesota 118, Cleveland 103
Memphis 121, Phoenix 114
Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NCAA football
Bowl Games
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Tulane 30, Southern Miss 13
Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA HOOPS
Big East
Saturday’s results
Butler 71, Creighton 57
Providence 66, DePaul 65
Marquette 71, Villanova 60
Sunday’s result
Xavier 75, St. John’s 67
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Big Ten
Saturday’s results
Maryland 75, Indiana 59
Penn St. 89, Iowa 86
Sunday’s results
Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69
Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68
Illinois 63, Purdue 37
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
