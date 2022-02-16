NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 34 23 .596 —
Boston 34 25 .576 1
Toronto 31 25 .554 2½
Brooklyn 30 27 .526 4
New York 25 33 .431 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 37 21 .638 —
Charlotte 29 30 .492 8½
Atlanta 28 30 .483 9
Washington 26 30 .464 10
Orlando 13 47 .217 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 21 .638 —
Milwaukee 36 23 .610 1½
Cleveland 35 23 .603 2
Indiana 19 40 .322 18½
Detroit 12 45 .211 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 41 18 .695 —
Dallas 34 24 .586 6½
New Orleans 23 35 .397 17½
San Antonio 22 36 .379 18½
Houston 15 41 .268 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 36 21 .632 —
Denver 32 25 .561 4
Minnesota 31 27 .534 5½
Portland 24 34 .414 12½
Oklahoma City 18 39 .316 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 47 10 .825 —
Golden State 42 16 .724 5½
L.A. Clippers 29 31 .483 19½
L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 21
Sacramento 22 37 .373 26
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116
Boston 135, Philadelphia 87
Dallas 107, Miami 99
Memphis 121, New Orleans 109
Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT
Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96
Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 130, Orlando 109
Brooklyn at New York
Detroit at Boston
Washington at Indiana
Portland at Memphis
Sacramento at Chicago
San Antonio at Oklahoma City
Toronto at Minnesota
Houston at Phoenix
Denver at Golden State
Utah at L.A. Lakers
Thursday's Games
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875
Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769
UConn 8 5 .615 17 7 .708
Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Marquette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640
Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Seton Hall 6 7 .462 15 8 .652
Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
St. John's 5 8 .385 13 11 .542
DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500
Georgetown 0 13 .000 6 18 .250
Tuesday's Games
Villanova 89, Providence 84
Butler 73, DePaul 71
Wednesday's Games
St. John's at Xavier
Georgetown at Marquette
Seton Hall at UConn
Thursday's Games
Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Butler at St. John's, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 11 4 .733 22 4 .846
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800
Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720
Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727
Rutgers 10 5 .666 16 9 .640
Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720
Iowa 7 6 .538 17 7 .708
Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565
Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640
Northwestern 5 9 .357 12 11 .522
Penn St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455
Minnesota 3 11 .214 12 11 .522
Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58
Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45
Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69
Wednesday's Games
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Purdue at Northwestern
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Maryland at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.