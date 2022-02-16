NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 34 23 .596 —

Boston 34 25 .576 1

Toronto 31 25 .554 2½

Brooklyn 30 27 .526 4

New York 25 33 .431 9½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 37 21 .638 —

Charlotte 29 30 .492 8½

Atlanta 28 30 .483 9

Washington 26 30 .464 10

Orlando 13 47 .217 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 37 21 .638 —

Milwaukee 36 23 .610 1½

Cleveland 35 23 .603 2

Indiana 19 40 .322 18½

Detroit 12 45 .211 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 41 18 .695 —

Dallas 34 24 .586 6½

New Orleans 23 35 .397 17½

San Antonio 22 36 .379 18½

Houston 15 41 .268 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 36 21 .632 —

Denver 32 25 .561 4

Minnesota 31 27 .534 5½

Portland 24 34 .414 12½

Oklahoma City 18 39 .316 18

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 47 10 .825 —

Golden State 42 16 .724 5½

L.A. Clippers 29 31 .483 19½

L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 21

Sacramento 22 37 .373 26

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 124, Cleveland 116

Boston 135, Philadelphia 87

Dallas 107, Miami 99

Memphis 121, New Orleans 109

Minnesota 126, Charlotte 120, OT

Phoenix 103, L.A. Clippers 96

Milwaukee 128, Indiana 119

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 130, Orlando 109

Brooklyn at New York

Detroit at Boston

Washington at Indiana

Portland at Memphis

Sacramento at Chicago

San Antonio at Oklahoma City

Toronto at Minnesota

Houston at Phoenix

Denver at Golden State

Utah at L.A. Lakers

Thursday's Games

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Providence 11 2 .846 21 3 .875

Villanova 13 3 .813 20 6 .769

UConn 8 5 .615 17 7 .708

Creighton 8 5 .615 16 8 .667

Marquette 8 6 .571 16 9 .640

Xavier 7 6 .538 17 7 .708

Seton Hall 6 7 .462 15 8 .652

Butler 6 9 .400 13 13 .500

St. John's 5 8 .385 13 11 .542

DePaul 3 11 .214 12 12 .500

Georgetown 0 13 .000 6 18 .250

Tuesday's Games

Villanova 89, Providence 84

Butler 73, DePaul 71

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Xavier

Georgetown at Marquette

Seton Hall at UConn

Thursday's Games

Creighton at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Butler at St. John's, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Purdue 11 4 .733 22 4 .846

Wisconsin 11 4 .733 20 5 .800

Illinois 11 4 .733 18 7 .720

Ohio St. 9 4 .692 16 6 .727

Rutgers 10 5 .666 16 9 .640

Michigan St. 9 5 .643 18 7 .720

Iowa 7 6 .538 17 7 .708

Michigan 7 6 .538 13 10 .565

Indiana 7 8 .467 16 9 .640

Northwestern 5 9 .357 12 11 .522

Penn St. 5 9 .357 10 12 .455

Minnesota 3 11 .214 12 11 .522

Maryland 3 11 .214 11 14 .440

Nebraska 1 13 .071 7 18 .280

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. 62, Michigan St. 58

Ohio St. 70, Minnesota 45

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Purdue at Northwestern

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 3 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

