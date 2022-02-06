BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Marquette 8 4 .667 16 7 .696
UConn 6 4 .600 15 6 .714
Xavier 6 5 .545 16 6 .727
Creighton 5 5 .500 13 8 .619
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 14 7 .667
St. John’s 5 6 .455 13 9 .591
Butler 4 8 .333 11 12 .478
DePaul 2 9 .182 11 10 .524
Georgetown 0 10 .000 6 15 .286
Saturday’s Results
St. John’s 75, Butler 72
Villanova 85, UConn 74
DePaul 69, Xavier 65
Sunday’s Result
Providence 71, Georgetown 52
Tuesday’s Games
Marquette at UConn, 5:30 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Illinois 10 2 .833 17 5 .773
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 3 .870
Wisconsin 9 3 .750 18 4 .818
Michigan St. 8 3 .727 17 5 .773
Ohio St. 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Indiana 7 5 .583 16 6 .727
Rutgers 7 5 .583 13 9 .591
Michigan 5 5 .500 11 9 .550
Iowa 4 6 .400 14 7 .667
Penn St. 4 7 .364 9 10 .474
Northwestern 4 8 .333 11 10 .524
Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
Minnesota 2 8 .200 11 8 .579
Nebraska 0 12 .000 6 17 .261
Saturday’s Results
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan St. 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn St. 49
Sunday’s Results
Ohio St. 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Tuesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.
NBA
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 32 21 .604 —
Toronto 28 23 .549 3
Brooklyn 29 24 .547 3
Boston 29 25 .537 3½
New York 24 29 .453 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 34 20 .630 —
Charlotte 28 26 .519 6
Atlanta 25 27 .481 8
Washington 24 28 .462 9
Orlando 12 42 .222 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 20 .623 —
Milwaukee 33 21 .611 ½
Cleveland 32 21 .604 1
Indiana 19 35 .352 14½
Detroit 12 41 .226 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 37 18 .673 —
Dallas 30 23 .566 6
New Orleans 20 32 .385 15½
San Antonio 20 34 .370 16½
Houston 15 37 .288 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 32 21 .604 —
Denver 29 24 .547 3
Minnesota 28 25 .528 4
Portland 21 33 .389 11½
Oklahoma City 17 35 .327 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 42 10 .808 —
Golden State 40 13 .755 2½
L.A. Clippers 27 27 .500 16
L.A. Lakers 26 28 .481 17
Sacramento 20 35 .364 23½
Saturday’s Results
Memphis 135, Orlando 115
Miami 104, Charlotte 86
Phoenix 95, Washington 80
L.A. Lakers 122, New York 115, OT
Sacramento 113, Oklahoma City 103
Milwaukee 137, Portland 108
Sunday’s Results
Denver 124, Brooklyn 104
Minnesota 118, Detroit 105
Philadelphia 119, Chicago 108
Atlanta at Dallas
Boston at Orlando
Indiana at Cleveland
New Orleans at Houston
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Denver, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.
