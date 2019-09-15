NFL

National Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19

Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27

Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46

Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17

Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32

Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62

Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 24 16

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

New England 43, Miami 0

Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

Chicago 16, Denver 14

L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA FOOTBALL

Big Ten

No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10

Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 11

Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 17

No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10

Northwestern 30, UNLV 14

Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32

Arizona 10, No. 18 Michigan 7

No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17

TCU 34, Purdue 13

Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27 (2OT)

UW-Whitewater 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10

St. Norbert 27, UW-Eau Claire 20

Salisbury 24, UW-Oshkosh 19

Bethel 38, UW-River Falls 20

UW-Stevens Point, Wabash 28

Gustavus Adolphus 41, UW-Stout 31

AP Poll

1, Clemson 3-0 (1)

2, Alabama 3-0 (2)

3, Georgia 3-0 (3)

4, LSU 3-0 (4)

5, Oklahoma 3-0 (5)

6, Ohio St, 3-0 (6)

7, Notre Dame 2-0 (7)

8, Auburn 3-0 (8)

9, Florida 3-0 (9)

10, Utah 3-0 (11)

11, Michigan 2-0 (10)

12, Texas 2-1 (12)

t13, Penn St, 3-0 (13)

t13, Wisconsin 2-0 (13)

15, UCF 3-0 (17)

16, Oregon 2-1 (15)

17, Texas A&M 2-1 (16)

18, Iowa 3-0 (19)

19, Washington St, 3-0 (20)

20, Boise St, 3-0 (22)

21, Virginia 3-0 (25)

22, Washington 2-1 (23)

23, California 3-0 (NR)

24, Arizona St, 3-0 (NR)

25, TCU 2-0 (NR)

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 —

Washington 82 66 .554 9½

New York 77 72 .517 15

Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½

Miami 52 97 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 83 66 .557 —

Chicago 81 68 .544 2

Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3

Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½

Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 —

Arizona 76 74 .507 20½

San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½

San Diego 68 81 .456 28

Colorado 65 85 .433 31½

x-clinched division Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 11, San Diego 10

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Atlanta 0

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6

Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 5

San Francisco 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 98 53 .649 —

Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9

Boston 79 70 .530 18

Toronto 59 91 .393 38½

Baltimore 49 100 .329 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 91 58 .611 —

Cleveland 87 63 .580 4½

Chicago 65 84 .436 26

Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½

Detroit 44 104 .297 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 98 53 .649 —

Oakland 90 60 .600 7½

Texas 74 77 .490 24

Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½

Seattle 62 88 .413 35½

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 8, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

Oakland 6, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NASCAR

Standings

Driver Points

1, Martin Truex, Jr. 2082

2, Kevin Harvick 2079

3, Joey Logano 2075

4, Kurt Busch 2063

5, Brad Keselowski 2058

6, Chase Elliott 2057

7, Denny Hamlin 2056

8, Kyle Larson 2044

9, William Byron 2040

10, Ryan Blaney 2039

Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., Richmond Raceway, VA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.