NFL
National Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 30 28
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 24 16
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 24
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
Sunday’s Games
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Detroit 13, L.A. Chargers 10
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
New England 43, Miami 0
Buffalo 28, N.Y. Giants 14
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
Chicago 16, Denver 14
L.A. Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA FOOTBALL
Big Ten
No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10
Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 11
Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 17
No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32
Arizona 10, No. 18 Michigan 7
No. 19 Iowa 18, Iowa State 17
TCU 34, Purdue 13
Nebraska 44, Northern Illinois 8
WIAC
UW-La Crosse 33, Illinois Wesleyan 27 (2OT)
UW-Whitewater 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10
St. Norbert 27, UW-Eau Claire 20
Salisbury 24, UW-Oshkosh 19
Bethel 38, UW-River Falls 20
UW-Stevens Point, Wabash 28
Gustavus Adolphus 41, UW-Stout 31
AP Poll
1, Clemson 3-0 (1)
2, Alabama 3-0 (2)
3, Georgia 3-0 (3)
4, LSU 3-0 (4)
5, Oklahoma 3-0 (5)
6, Ohio St, 3-0 (6)
7, Notre Dame 2-0 (7)
8, Auburn 3-0 (8)
9, Florida 3-0 (9)
10, Utah 3-0 (11)
11, Michigan 2-0 (10)
12, Texas 2-1 (12)
t13, Penn St, 3-0 (13)
t13, Wisconsin 2-0 (13)
15, UCF 3-0 (17)
16, Oregon 2-1 (15)
17, Texas A&M 2-1 (16)
18, Iowa 3-0 (19)
19, Washington St, 3-0 (20)
20, Boise St, 3-0 (22)
21, Virginia 3-0 (25)
22, Washington 2-1 (23)
23, California 3-0 (NR)
24, Arizona St, 3-0 (NR)
25, TCU 2-0 (NR)
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 93 58 .616 —
Washington 82 66 .554 9½
New York 77 72 .517 15
Philadelphia 76 72 .514 15½
Miami 52 97 .349 40
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 66 .557 —
Chicago 81 68 .544 2
Milwaukee 80 69 .537 3
Cincinnati 70 80 .467 13½
Pittsburgh 65 85 .433 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 97 54 .642 —
Arizona 76 74 .507 20½
San Francisco 72 78 .480 24½
San Diego 68 81 .456 28
Colorado 65 85 .433 31½
x-clinched division Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 11, San Diego 10
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 6
Chicago Cubs 16, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 5
San Francisco 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Bolanos 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at St. Louis (Hudson 15-7), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-8) at Colorado (Senzatela 9-10), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Arizona (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 98 53 .649 —
Tampa Bay 89 62 .589 9
Boston 79 70 .530 18
Toronto 59 91 .393 38½
Baltimore 49 100 .329 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 91 58 .611 —
Cleveland 87 63 .580 4½
Chicago 65 84 .436 26
Kansas City 55 95 .367 36½
Detroit 44 104 .297 46½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 98 53 .649 —
Oakland 90 60 .600 7½
Texas 74 77 .490 24
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 29½
Seattle 62 88 .413 35½
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Minnesota 9, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
Baltimore 8, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Kansas City 3
Oakland 6, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 11, Chicago White Sox 10
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 10-10) at Detroit (Alexander 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-13) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NASCAR
Standings
Driver Points
1, Martin Truex, Jr. 2082
2, Kevin Harvick 2079
3, Joey Logano 2075
4, Kurt Busch 2063
5, Brad Keselowski 2058
6, Chase Elliott 2057
7, Denny Hamlin 2056
8, Kyle Larson 2044
9, William Byron 2040
10, Ryan Blaney 2039
Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., Richmond Raceway, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.