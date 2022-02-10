BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Purdue 10 3 .769 21 3 .875

Wisconsin 10 3 .769 19 4 .826

Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739

Michigan St. 8 4 .667 17 6 .739

Ohio St. 7 4 .636 14 6 .700

Rutgers 8 5 .615 14 9 .609

Michigan 6 5 .545 12 9 .571

Indiana 7 6 .538 16 7 .696

Iowa 5 6 .455 15 7 .682

Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545

Penn St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450

Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478

Minnesota 2 10 .167 11 10 .524

Nebraska 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

Wednesday's Results

Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Maryland

Purdue at Michigan

Saturday's Games

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909

Villanova 11 3 .786 18 6 .750

UConn 7 4 .636 16 6 .727

Marquette 8 5 .615 16 8 .667

Creighton 6 5 .545 14 8 .636

Xavier 6 6 .500 16 7 .696

Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 7 .682

St. John's 5 7 .417 13 10 .565

Butler 4 9 .308 11 13 .458

DePaul 3 9 .250 12 10 .545

Georgetown 0 11 .000 6 16 .273

Wednesday's Results

Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71

DePaul 82, Georgetown 74

Friday's Game

UConn at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Creighton at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, Noon

Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 32 22 .593 —

Toronto 30 23 .566 1½

Boston 31 25 .554 2

Brooklyn 29 25 .537 3

New York 24 31 .436 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 20 .636 —

Charlotte 28 28 .500 7½

Atlanta 26 28 .481 8½

Washington 24 29 .453 10

Orlando 13 43 .232 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —

Chicago 34 21 .618 ½

Cleveland 34 21 .618 ½

Indiana 19 37 .339 16

Detroit 12 42 .222 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 38 18 .679 —

Dallas 32 23 .582 5½

New Orleans 22 32 .407 15

San Antonio 20 35 .364 17½

Houston 15 39 .278 22

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 34 21 .618 —

Denver 30 24 .556 3½

Minnesota 29 26 .527 5

Portland 22 34 .393 12½

Oklahoma City 17 37 .315 16½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 44 10 .815 —

Golden State 41 14 .745 3½

L.A. Clippers 27 29 .482 18

L.A. Lakers 26 30 .464 19

Sacramento 21 36 .368 24½

Wednesday's Results

Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92

Chicago 121, Charlotte 109

Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98

Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105

Utah 111, Golden State 85

Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Detroit

Brooklyn at Washington

Miami at New Orleans

Toronto at Houston

L.A. Clippers at Dallas

Milwaukee at Phoenix

New York at Golden State

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at Portland, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m.

