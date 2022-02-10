BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Purdue 10 3 .769 21 3 .875
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 19 4 .826
Illinois 10 3 .769 17 6 .739
Michigan St. 8 4 .667 17 6 .739
Ohio St. 7 4 .636 14 6 .700
Rutgers 8 5 .615 14 9 .609
Michigan 6 5 .545 12 9 .571
Indiana 7 6 .538 16 7 .696
Iowa 5 6 .455 15 7 .682
Northwestern 5 8 .385 12 10 .545
Penn St. 4 8 .333 9 11 .450
Maryland 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
Minnesota 2 10 .167 11 10 .524
Nebraska 1 12 .077 7 17 .292
Wednesday's Results
Rutgers 66, Ohio St. 64
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Maryland
Purdue at Michigan
Saturday's Games
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Providence 10 1 .909 20 2 .909
Villanova 11 3 .786 18 6 .750
UConn 7 4 .636 16 6 .727
Marquette 8 5 .615 16 8 .667
Creighton 6 5 .545 14 8 .636
Xavier 6 6 .500 16 7 .696
Seton Hall 6 6 .500 15 7 .682
St. John's 5 7 .417 13 10 .565
Butler 4 9 .308 11 13 .458
DePaul 3 9 .250 12 10 .545
Georgetown 0 11 .000 6 16 .273
Wednesday's Results
Seton Hall 73, Xavier 71
DePaul 82, Georgetown 74
Friday's Game
UConn at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Creighton at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, Noon
Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 32 22 .593 —
Toronto 30 23 .566 1½
Boston 31 25 .554 2
Brooklyn 29 25 .537 3
New York 24 31 .436 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 20 .636 —
Charlotte 28 28 .500 7½
Atlanta 26 28 .481 8½
Washington 24 29 .453 10
Orlando 13 43 .232 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —
Chicago 34 21 .618 ½
Cleveland 34 21 .618 ½
Indiana 19 37 .339 16
Detroit 12 42 .222 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 38 18 .679 —
Dallas 32 23 .582 5½
New Orleans 22 32 .407 15
San Antonio 20 35 .364 17½
Houston 15 39 .278 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 34 21 .618 —
Denver 30 24 .556 3½
Minnesota 29 26 .527 5
Portland 22 34 .393 12½
Oklahoma City 17 37 .315 16½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 44 10 .815 —
Golden State 41 14 .745 3½
L.A. Clippers 27 29 .482 18
L.A. Lakers 26 30 .464 19
Sacramento 21 36 .368 24½
Wednesday's Results
Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92
Chicago 121, Charlotte 109
Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98
Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105
Utah 111, Golden State 85
Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Detroit
Brooklyn at Washington
Miami at New Orleans
Toronto at Houston
L.A. Clippers at Dallas
Milwaukee at Phoenix
New York at Golden State
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New York at Portland, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 2 p.m.
