NFL
Thursday’s result
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
Sunday’s results
Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26
New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6
Houston 31, Kansas City 24
Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20
Washington 17, Miami 16
Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17
Seattle 32, Cleveland 28
Arizona 34, Atlanta 33
San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7
Denver 16, Tennessee 0
N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
Monday’s game
Green Bay 23, Detroit 22
MLB
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 1
Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:38 p.m. (FS1)
National League
Washington 3, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15: St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 8:05 p.m. (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: St. Louis at Washington, 4:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Friday, Oct. 18: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tuesday, Oct. 22: National League at American League (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: NL at AL (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: AL at NL (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: AL at NL (Fox)
NCAA FOOTBALL
Big Ten West
Team Overall Division
Minnesota 5-0 1.000 2-0 1.000
Wisconsin 5-0 1.000 1-0 1.000
Nebraska 4-2 .667 2-0 1.000
Iowa 4-1 .800 0-0 .000
Purdue 1-4 .200 0-1 .000
Illinois 2-3 .400 0-2 .000
Northwestern 1-4 .200 0-2 .000
Saturday’s Games
Maryland @ Purdue, 11 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan @ Illinois, 11 p.m.
Rutgers @ Indiana, 11 p.m.
Michigan State @ No. 8 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska @ Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Penn State @ No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Badgers
Badgers 49, South Florida 0
Badgers 61,Central Michigan 0
Badgers 35, Michigan 14
Badgers 24, Northwestern 15
Badgers 48, Kent St. 0
Badgers 38, Michigan State 0
Sat., Oct. 19: at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Sat., Oct. 26: at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Sat., Nov. 9: vs. Iowa, TBD
Sat., Nov. 16: at Nebraska, TBD
Sat., Nov. 23: vs. Purdue, TBD
Sat., Nov. 30: at Minnesota, TBD
WIAC
Team Conf. Overall
UW-Platteville 1-0 1.000 4-0 1.000
UW-Whitewater 1-0 1.000 4-0 1.000
UW-Oshkosh 1-0 1.000 3-1 .750
UW-SP 1-0 1.000 2-2 .500
UW-Eau Claire 0-1 .000 2-2 .500
UW-La Crosse 0-1 .000 2-2 .500
UW-River Falls 0-1 .000 1-3 .250
Saturday’s Games
UW-Stevens Point @ UW-Oshkosh, 1 p.m.
UW-River Falls @ UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.
UW-Stout @ UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
No. 19 UW-Platteville @ No. 3 UW-Whitewater, 2 p.m.
UW-Whitewater Warhawks
Warhawks 42, Dubuque (IA) 7
Warhawks 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10
Warhawks 28, St. Xavier (IL) 20
Warhawks 24, UW-Eau Claire 14
Warhawks 21, UW-Platteville 14
Sat., Oct., 19: at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26: at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov., 2: vs. UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov., 9: vs. UW-Stout, 2 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 16: at UW-Oshkosh, 6 p.m.
