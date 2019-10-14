NFL

Thursday’s result

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

Sunday’s results

Carolina 37, Tampa Bay 26

New Orleans 13, Jacksonville 6

Houston 31, Kansas City 24

Minnesota 38, Philadelphia 20

Washington 17, Miami 16

Baltimore 23, Cincinnati 17

Seattle 32, Cleveland 28

Arizona 34, Atlanta 33

San Francisco 20, L.A. Rams 7

Denver 16, Tennessee 0

N.Y. Jets 24, Dallas 22

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

Monday’s game

Green Bay 23, Detroit 22

MLB

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

American League

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 1

Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1), 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 4:08 or 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:38 p.m. (FS1)

National League

Washington 3, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15: St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington (Corbin 14-7), 8:05 p.m. (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16: St. Louis at Washington, 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19: Washington at St. Louis, 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: National League at American League (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: NL at AL (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: AL at NL (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: AL at NL (Fox)

NCAA FOOTBALL

Big Ten West

Team Overall Division

Minnesota 5-0 1.000 2-0 1.000

Wisconsin 5-0 1.000 1-0 1.000

Nebraska 4-2 .667 2-0 1.000

Iowa 4-1 .800 0-0 .000

Purdue 1-4 .200 0-1 .000

Illinois 2-3 .400 0-2 .000

Northwestern 1-4 .200 0-2 .000

Saturday’s Games

Maryland @ Purdue, 11 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan @ Illinois, 11 p.m.

Rutgers @ Indiana, 11 p.m.

Michigan State @ No. 8 Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska @ Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State @ No. 17 Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Badgers

Badgers 49, South Florida 0

Badgers 61,Central Michigan 0

Badgers 35, Michigan 14

Badgers 24, Northwestern 15

Badgers 48, Kent St. 0

Badgers 38, Michigan State 0

Sat., Oct. 19: at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Sat., Oct. 26: at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Sat., Nov. 9: vs. Iowa, TBD

Sat., Nov. 16: at Nebraska, TBD

Sat., Nov. 23: vs. Purdue, TBD

Sat., Nov. 30: at Minnesota, TBD

WIAC

Team Conf. Overall

UW-Platteville 1-0 1.000 4-0 1.000

UW-Whitewater 1-0 1.000 4-0 1.000

UW-Oshkosh 1-0 1.000 3-1 .750

UW-SP 1-0 1.000 2-2 .500

UW-Eau Claire 0-1 .000 2-2 .500

UW-La Crosse 0-1 .000 2-2 .500

UW-River Falls 0-1 .000 1-3 .250

Saturday’s Games

UW-Stevens Point @ UW-Oshkosh, 1 p.m.

UW-River Falls @ UW-Eau Claire, 1 p.m.

UW-Stout @ UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

No. 19 UW-Platteville @ No. 3 UW-Whitewater, 2 p.m.

UW-Whitewater Warhawks

Warhawks 42, Dubuque (IA) 7

Warhawks 20, Concordia-Moorhead 10

Warhawks 28, St. Xavier (IL) 20

Warhawks 24, UW-Eau Claire 14

Warhawks 21, UW-Platteville 14

Sat., Oct., 19: at UW-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26: at UW-River Falls, 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov., 2: vs. UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov., 9: vs. UW-Stout, 2 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16: at UW-Oshkosh, 6 p.m.

