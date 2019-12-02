The local music duo, Second Chances, will perform Tuesday, Dec. 10, for the Women’s Group Christmas Program at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Partners Jim Marousis and Karen Reinhardt perform music which features blues, rock, original music and tunes from the 1940s.
Jim plays guitar and harmonica, and has been playing music professionally for more than 50 years. Recently retired, he enjoyed a 40-year career as a teacher in the public schools.
Karen sings and plays bass guitar. She is currently teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) at Madison College in Fort Atkinson.
They each have two adult children and consider being a parent as the highlight of their lives. Karen also has a new grandson, Camdyn James.
Besides playing music, they love traveling, reading, camping, riding bike, taking their one-year-old dog Golda My Ears for walks at Dorothy Carnes Park, and kayaking. They are active in the Unity Project, Heart of the City, and Jefferson County Indivisible. They enjoy calling the Fort Atkinson community their home.
