JEFFERSON — In a June survey of Jefferson families gauging opinions about back-to-school planning during the coronavirus pandemic, respondents came down strongly against students wearing facemasks.
A second survey conducted just a month later shows some shift in opinion as more information has come out on what it would take to hold in-person classes this fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging.
Viewpoints on other aspects of pandemic schooling — such as whether the district should host in-person classes or slate all-virtual programming — also have shifted somewhat.
The results of the most recent survey were compiled July 21 and shared with the school board on Monday.
As of the second survey, the number of parents preferring in-person school had dropped to 70.2 percent, with just under 25 percent asserting that Jefferson should start the school year with virtual classes until the situation is more stable. Around 5 percent sought a third, unspecified option.
In the prior survey, 95 percent of Jefferson families responding to the survey said they were comfortable sending their children back to the school buildings in the fall, although some added the caveat that it depended on what happened with the pandemic.
Asked in the July survey if their own children would be attending school in-person were that option available, a large majority of respondents still responded yes ... but fewer than before.
This month, 79.3 percent said they’d have their children attend in-person classes, with a much smaller, but still significant, 19.2 percent saying they’d opt for synchronous virtual schooling.
A small slice of respondents, around 2 percent, said they would be taking their students out of the Jefferson school district, whether to open-enroll or another school or to homeschool.
The next question on the survey addressed transportation, noting that the district had concerns about physical distancing on buses and that it was asking families to transport their own children to school if possible.
Some 42.8 percent of respondents said that their children were not eligible for bus transportation. Another 24 percent said they were eligible to ride the buses, but would provide their own transportation to school, while 11.6 percent said they only would need the buses at times.
Some 13.3 percent said they would be relying on regular bus transportation, while the final group, representing 8 percent of respondents, said they would not be needing transportation as they would not be sending their children to school until conditions were safer.
Asked about the proposed requirement for face coverings at school, most (81.8 percent) respondents said their opinions had not changed, but 18.2 percent said they had shifted their opinion due to new information and changing circumstances.
Previously, 90 percent of parents had said they did not favor face coverings for students.
Asked in July about the requirement for face coverings — a measure promoted by every level of government to lessen the spread of COVID-19 — the largest group of respondents (39.5 percent) now came down in favor of everyone wearing masks.
Another large group, 33.8 percent of respondents, did not favor any mask requirements for students.
Some 12.5 percent of respondents said they felt requiring face coverings for students in sixth grade and up should be adequate.
A smaller group, representing 9.6 percent of respondents, said they felt face coverings should be required for all students in third grade and up, and a still smaller group, representing around 5 percent of respondents, felt masks should be required only at the high school level.
The final question asked respondents whether they would allow their children to participate in extra- or co-curricular activities in the fall, such as sports.
Almost 58 percent of respondents said yes to this question, while 12.3 percent said no and upward of 30 percent said they remained unsure.
Commentary
Like the June survey, which generated 40-some pages of commentary — most vehemently anti-mask — the July survey also generated plenty of comments.
However, the comments showed a greater diversity of opinion than in the previous survey.
In the previous survey, many of the respondents had asserted that masks were unhealthy, an opinion that fewer respondents appeared to hold this time around.
Yet, many parents still objected to the proposed requirement for various reasons.
“If you don’t even have the sickness, the masks will cause redness and it’s causing a distraction,” one comment read.
One respondent thought masks would be ineffective for the opposite reason, saying, “If you have to require facemasks for everyone, it’s pretty clear that the pandemic remains uncontrolled — why would you risk not only the children’s health, but all teachers and other staff?”
“If the vast majority wants in-person and no masks, making masks a requirement makes me feel like only the small percentage is being accommodated,” another respondent wrote. “Could we have all staff and families sign a waiver that states the school district will not be held responsible if a student or staff member test positive for COVID and any related health issues that may come from getting the virus?”
One person expressed the opinion that masks would be ineffective if they were not changed hourly, saying, “the combination factor and buildup of moisture combined with germs is more dangerous to their health than COVID-19.” (However, this does not appear to be a concern shared by medical facilities treating patients with COVID-19.)
Another respondent said that masks would be ineffective because, “I don’t believe they’re worn correctly by 90 percent of the public.”
Another parent shared the still-prevalent, but minority, view that, “If mild cold symptoms are present (no fever) but cough, runny nose, then they should wear the mask during the presence of the symptoms, which for most is 2-3 days.”
Another respondent had a similar view, saying, “There is not evidence to suggest that healthy people wear them.”
Both of these responses reflect early advice from medical professionals as the virus was beginning to spread across the country, when experts thought it was spread primarily by people coughing and sneezing. Subsequent research has shown COVID-19 is extremely transmissible by pre-symptomatic or entirely asymptomatic carriers, and that the virus is airborne, spread just as easily in breath as in people’s coughs or sneezes.
Another parent characterized the proposed mask mandate as a “political attempt to control us,” an opinion that came out strongly during the first survey, but which was less prevalent in the second.
A respondent asserted that the key to preventing anything from the flu to “the virus” was sanitation of surfaces and frequent hand-washing.
This also reflects medical advice from early in the pandemic, but subsequent studies have shown COVID-19 is not spread easily on surfaces, but, rather, is most transmissible in the air and in fact can hang in indoor spaces for hours.
Another parent said statistics show children have the lowest rate of getting COVID-19, concluding that masks would do more harm than good.
Recent studies have bourne out the idea that children suffer from the disease at lower rates than adults and tend to have less severe cases, although some have died of the disease and some have developed life-threatening, multi-inflammatory immune responses.
However, the most recent information from the CDC showed that while children age 9 and under spread the disease less, older children — those age 10 and up — spread the disease at the same rate as adults.
One respondent asserted that having everyone wear masks “creates a negative atmosphere and school should not be scary or negative.”
Another parent, who has a deaf child, said they understood that a mask requirement might be the only way to do face-to-face learning, but she was concerned about her child being able to understand people if they were communicating through masks.
Many parents backed the idea of optional masks for “those who feel threatened.” However, this is problematic, as cloth or surgical masks offer only around 30 percent of protection for the wearer, although they offer almost 100-percent protection for those around the wearer.
The idea behind everybody wearing masks is to protect those who are most vulnerable in the population.
One respondent said they knew people who had worn masks and still gotten the virus, concluding they shouldn’t be required to wear them.
Another respondent said three members of their family had gotten the virus. Those who got the disease suffered and everyone had to isolate for 17 days. This person argued in favor of the mask requirement.
“Pick your poison,” that respondent said. “Wear a mask or get COVID. We will wear masks.”
Despite significant pushback from those against mask requirements, a growing number of respondents seemed to favor the protective measure.
Several respondents favored masks if that’s what it took to do in-person instruction.
“The CDC and our local health department is clear that all people should be wearing masks,” one respondent said.
“If there’s no mask requirement, please reconsider shoes and shirt requirement,” another respondent quipped.
“Face covering when social distancing isn’t possible is fine,” another respondent said. “It’s how stores and communities are functioning today.”
“Whenever social distancing is not possible, face coverings should be worn — period,” one respondent said. “Even with social distancing, face coverings offer another layer of protection.”
“Even though I believe masks would make it harder on teachers and staff, I feel they are necessary for safety,” another said.
“Do not want anyone to wear masks; however, if it’s the only way to open school full time, then fine,” one conceded.
“If this is what we need to do, then let’s do it,” another responded.
“With new information on airborne spread, 6 feet distance plus masks may not be enough,” another parent said.
Still others said they did not think even a mask requirement and social distancing would be adequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Students, staff and teachers should not be face-to-face until this pandemic is resolved,” one respondent said.
Other issues
While the comment section of the survey was intended mainly for debate on the mask issue, a few parents used that space to weigh in on other concerns.
“I have concerns with our educators having to provide both in-person and online instruction,” one parent wrote. “I am concerned that this may be an unrealistic and unfair expectation.”
One parent, who has a child with diabetes, said that masks or no masks, they were not sure whether it was safe to be sending their child back to in-person school at this time, and they were holding off on making a decision until they could confer with their pediatrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.