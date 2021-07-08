JANESVILLE — Fires in two crashes on Interstate 39/90 in Janesville on Monday and Tuesday were so hot that pieces of the concrete pavement cracked and crumbled.
Both crashes kept parts of the interstate closed for hours while the remains of semitrailer trucks and cars were removed and the damaged pavement was patched, officials said.
Tuesday’s incident kept the northbound interstate closed nearly 12 hours.
Sgt. Craig Morehouse of the State Patrol said Wednesday that both crashes remain under investigation. He had no word on what caused them.
In both incidents, a semitrailer truck crashed and burned.
Jim Parry, a longtime concrete engineer for the state Department of Transportation, said burning fuel and tires of a semitrailer truck can make the surface of the concrete expand so fast that the layers of concrete farther down can’t keep up, and pieces of the road surface rupture.
The intense heat can also break the chemical bonds that hold the concrete together. After such incidents, core samples will be drilled into the concrete to analyze the extent of the damage, Parry said.
Parry said the likely repairs involve temporary patches while more analysis is done and until a permanent patch of concrete or asphalt can be installed.
“If they do a good job on repair, it should be minimally noticeable” to motorists, he added.
The pavement repairs needed after the Monday crash, which involved three semi-trucks, probably won’t be as extensive as what is needed due to the crash on Tuesday. For that reason, repairs at the first crash site were put on hold, Morehouse said.
Monday’s incident included extensive damage to several hundred feet of concrete barriers, 11 of which had to be replaced.
One minor injury to a driver was reported on Monday, three injuries on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s incident started at 1:40 p.m., and the southbound lanes were reopened around 10:15 p.m., but the northbound lanes remained closed for about three additional hours.
