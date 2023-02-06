WHITEWATER — The Greater Whitewater Committee will be hosting its annual meeting to celebrate its accomplishments from 2022 and upcoming goals for 2023 on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
This year's banquet will feature a keynote presentation from Senator and Co-Chair of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Howard Marklein.
This event will take place at 841 Brewhouse: 841 E Milwaukee St., Whitewater. GWC invites the community to attend this event. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and the keynote speaker will begin presenting at 6 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres and refreshments for guests to enjoy.
Keynote speaker, Senator Marklein, is an alum from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and lived in the area for several years. He is a former member of the Fort HealthCare Board of Directors and of the UW-W National Alumni Association. This past year Marklein received the Distinguished Alumni Award for his Community and Regional Service through UW-Whitewater, according to the GWC press release.
Senator Marklein currently serves as a Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee, which develops the state budget. In addition, he also is an active member of the following committees: Agriculture and Tourism, Employment Relations, Joint Audit Committee, and the Joint Legislative Council.
“We’re thrilled to have Senator Marklein speak at this year’s meeting,” GWC President Jeffery Knight said. “He has a long relationship with the city of Whitewater, and has an intricate knowledge of the state budget and offers important information for the city.”
