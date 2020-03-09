JEFFERSON — Friends and relatives of residents at Alden Estates in Jefferson are being asked to stay home in order to lower the potential risk of spreading influenza or the coronavirus.
Alden Estates of Jefferson Rehabilitation and Health Care Center has taken the precautionary measure of requesting that people not visit the facility in order to protect its vulnerable residents from what could be a life-threatening illness for frail elderly people.
“The facility is not under quarantine, but we have requested visitors to not visit the facility,” said Janine Schoen, corporate spokesperson for Alden Estates. We are taking this precautionary measure to prevent our residents from the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19. At this time, we do not have any cases in our facility.
“Our greatest concern is ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment,” Schoen added. “Our facility has been and continues to follow recommendations of the CDC with regards to COVID-19.”
Administrators of Reena Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson are considering changes to its policy, a representative from that facility said, but any potential changes have not been thoroughly hammered out yet.
Meanwhile, Karen Boyle, director of nursing at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, said that at this time, Fairhaven has not closed its campus to visitors, although it is possible that could be reconsidered if local conditions change drastically.
“Knock on wood, we have had no influenza in our facility so far this year,” Boyle said. “If we did have anyone with symptoms, we would isolate them in their room until we could determine what agent was causing them.
“If we had people with symptoms, we would follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Boyle added. “We are a campus of care, so we need to follow all guidelines for infectious diseases.”
Kate MacCready, director of nursing at Lake Mills Health Services, said that facility remains open to visitors, though, of course, people are cautioned against visiting if they are experiencing any illness at all, or even if one of their family members is ill.
In the meantime, she said, staff at Lake Mills Health Services is doubling up on its cleaning efforts, wiping down every commonly-used surface twice, rather than once, a day, MacCready said.
The facility is taking added precautions for high-risk individuals, who are in isolation for their protection.
“They are able to come out and do things, but they can’t have any contact with anyone who has been ill, and we do have them wear a mask, “ MacCready said. “Their immune systems are so compromised that if they were exposed to anything, they would come down with it immediately.”
MacCready said that the facility is being very accommodating of staff members who are ill, asking that they please not come in to work if they are feeling under the weather at all.
“The measures we are taking are working very well so far,” she said.
