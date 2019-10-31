WHITEWATER — The Univeristy of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department is presenting a gender-bending performance of “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare.
The show is directed by Sara J. Griffin in the Barnett Theatre on Nov. 19 through 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 23 and 24 at 1 p.m.
This play creates an undulating wave of silliness, disguise and love after a shipwreck separates twins Viola and Sebastian. In a comedic whirlwind of gender confusion, a girl disguises herself as a man to be near the count she adores, only to be pursued by the woman he loves. Whew! Ride the wave of laughter in this delightful Shakespearean romp.
Griffin shares her insights on the play:
“‘Twelfth Night’ is one of Shakespeare’s most scrumptious treats. The language is full of rich, poetic imagery, deep yearnings of love and loss, bawdy jokes, silly retorts, tenderness, kindness, and joy,” she said. “The people in this play are delightful to watch, whether they are confiding in us about an unrequited love or firing off a delicious jest, and we are tickled to see ourselves in them. We see our past selves ridiculously pursuing and pining over someone that, in the end, wasn’t right for us, just like Orsino.
“We see ourselves doing something we don’t want to do, but doing it anyway because it would make the person we love happy, just like Viola. We see ourselves exacting playful revenge on an annoying colleague in Toby, Andrew, Maria, and Fabian. And we see the capacity, and encouragement, to be brave ourselves in all of the characters. I defy you, audience member, to find a character who does not have at least one moment of bravery. It is brave to express any feelings of love, romantic or platonic. Who knows how they will be received? It is brave to continue to live boldly after a devastating loss. It is brave to speak your mind. It is brave to stand up for others. It is brave to soldier on in the face of humiliation. And these characters show us how to do it all within the beautiful, vibrant, zany world of Illyria.”
The cast for this production includes: Lindsay Bland as Viola, Simon McGhee as Sebastian, Heather Wallman as Antonio and the Sea Captain, Samantha Pinchard as Olivia, Nathan Broege as Sir Toby Belch, Jon Mickel as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Alexa Farrell as Maria, Kory Friend as Malvolio, Andrew Patterson as Fabian/Olivia’s Servant, Jamie Love as Feste, Jon Lotti as Orsinio, Kathleen Grace Martin as Curio/First Officer/understudy Viola, Alex Koon as Valentine/Second Officer/Priest/understudy Maria. With Faith O’Reilly and Natalie Meikle as External Swings.
Note that there are male characters played by females and some female characters are played by males. In Shakespeare’s time all the female roles were played by males because it was unseemly for women to be actors.
Single ticket prices are: General Public $16.50; Over 65 $14.50; Under 18 $11; UW-Whitewater and UW-W Rock Students are $6. Order tickets by phone: (262) 472-2222, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at tickets.uww.edu.
