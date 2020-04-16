Sandra Muench is proud of her sons, Nathaniel and Zac, and the leadership they’ve shown through their global skateboard ministry, Skaters of Christ.
Recently, however, the Fort Atkinson woman had occasion to be very concerned for their welfare, and the tension continues as both young men remain on lockdown in Europe due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As stressful as it is, though, even isolation is better than the scenario a couple of weeks ago, when one of Muench’s sons was stranded between countries, not sure whether he would be allowed to return to his adopted home.
Zac and Nathaniel, former homeschoolers from Fort Atkinson, currently are working in Barcelona, Spain and Nuremberg, Germany, respectively.
In early March, Nathaniel, 26, had been traveling in Sri Lanka to do ministry work there.
“It was about four weeks ago Nathaniel traveled to Sri Lanka, and two weeks ago, he was forced to leave as that country was locking down its borders,” Muench said.
Nathaniel got ahold of his mom electronically to say the U.S. Embassy was closed and he had to leave the country. Sri Lanka had decided overnight to go into lockdown, and that meant all foreign visitors had to leave. All flights in and out after that would be canceled.
“It was a tense day,” Muench recalled.
Trying her best to help from afar, the Fort Atkinson mom called all of the embassies, learning that the only remaining flight out went to the Middle East.
Nathaniel landed a seat on an airplane headed to Dubai and had to make his way to his adopted country from there.
In Dubai, there was a problem with clearance since Nathaniel had only U.S. and German credentials.
Meanwhile, Germany had recalled all of its citizens, but locked the border to long-term foreign workers like Nathaniel.
“We had to negotiate with Germany and the European Union,” Muench said. “It was several hours’ wait before we were able to get an OK to fly into Frankfurt.”
Nathaniel related to his mom that there was nobody else on the flight. Coming into Germany at night was a very different experience.
The entire airport was dark and empty when he stepped onto the tarmac in Germany.
“It was very eerie,” the mom said. “He had never had that feeling of eerieness before.”
Nathaniel just squeaked in, as he has legal residency in Nuremberg due to the skate ministry he runs there.
Finally ensconced in his home in Germany, Nathaniel is staying in regular touch with his family in Fort Atkinson and keeping them apprised of conditions where he lives.
“In Germany right now, nobody is moving,” Muench said.
Meanwhile, Zac, 24, is on lockdown in Barcelona, under much stricter regulations than have been implemented in the U.S. so far.
“In Spain, if you stick your nose out the door, you face a fine,” Muench said.
Dog owners are allowed to walk their dogs twice a day, but they must show their paperwork or they face a fine as well, the mom said.
Watching from his upper-story window the other week, Zac saw a funny scene unfold on the street below.
A fellow appeared to be walking his dog when police stopped him to check his papers.
As Zac watched from above, he saw the officers run through a whole series of questions, then head away, shaking their heads as if frustrated.
Looking closer, Zac saw that the man was walking a stuffed dog — not a live animal. Still, it seems his paperwork checked out and the officers chose to cut him a break.
Zac related to his mom that the trouble-making “dog”-walker was wearing the biggest smile as he continued to head down the street.
In most parts of Europe, people’s movement is much more tightly controlled in the face of the global pandemic.
Muench said her sons say residents must obtain a permit to get groceries or visit the pharmacist or doctor. When their turn comes, they are notified.
When they get to the store, social-distancing measures are enforced, with lines of tape indicating how far away people should stand.
“Then when you get to the door of the store, they spray you down with sanitizer,” Muench said. “You have to put on gloves and masks, and you have to pay with a credit card — they’ve stopped accepting any other method of payment.”
As extreme as those measures seem, they are paying off in slowing the spread of the virus, thus curbing the number of extremely sick people crowding the hospitals, all in need of limited equipment, supplies and personnel.
Asked if she thinks that’s what is ahead for the United States, Muench gave an unqualified “yes.”
She said everyone has to do his or her best to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and to get through these challenging times.
“Even though I’d love to have them here with me, I am just so thankful to be able to stay in touch with my sons,” she said.
Speaking at the Fort Atkinson library during a visit home in 2017, the skateboarding ministry founders said that they were grateful to be able to use their talent and enthusiasm for the sport to travel globally and to touch lives.
“This amazing gift affords me opportunities to ... get to know skaters where they’re at, love them, teach them, and give hope, purpose and meaning to their lives,” Zac said in the preview interview for the library appearance, which ran in the Daily Union in November 2017.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Zac said at the time. “Skating is not just a sport; it’s a calling.”
Since the brothers started their skate ministry stateside in 2008, they have traveled all over the world, ministering to young people in far flung places like India, South Africa, various countries in North Africa, Costa Rica, Peru, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and the Philippines.
Nathaniel has been in Nuremberg — Germany’s 14th-largest city with a population of 517,498 people — since 2016. His skate ministry reaches a wide population that includes refugees from the middle east and north Africa.
While building ramps, teaching skateboarding techniques and hanging out with youth from all over the world, the brothers said they are able to build relationships and bring people who might be facing great challenges in their lives closer to God.
They said that doing skateboard Missions allows them to “meet youngsters where they are,” giving them a sense of purpose and focus which encourages kids and pulls them out of the gutter of life.
“It’s not just a sport that you’re hoping they’ll someday outgrow; it’s an opportunity to save a life,” they said in the preview to the 2017 Fort Atkinson appearance.
People can learn more about the Muenches and their global sports skate ministry on their website at www.skatersofchrist.org.
