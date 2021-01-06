School District of Palmyra-Eagle
Two seats on the Palmyra-Eagle school board are up for election, with the incumbents for both positions running unopposed.
The candidates are Mitzi Roscizewski and Kristiana Williams.
Both seats are at-large positions, paying a stipend of $950, with both terms running three years.
