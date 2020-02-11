WHITEWATER — When the Community Space opened a year ago, volunteers were greeted not only by those needing help, but also by the Polar Vortex.
“We opened our doors on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. as planned as the Polar Vortex arrived and did not close them until Thursday afternoon, Jan. 31, when the main threat of the bitterly cold weather had passed.” said Kristine Zaballos, co-founder and executive director of TCS.
“We had volunteers staffing the place 24/7 in case anyone needed emergency shelter, something that required temporary approval from our insurance company, Binning and Dickens Insurance, because there were no overnight shelters in Whitewater. No one came in overnight, although there were two near misses. … We also had many, many people come in our doors during those days to pick up warm blankets, coats, hats, mittens and other items,” she said.
One year later, on Jan. 29, a celebration of the Community Space’s (TCS) first year of operation was held at the facility’s location at 834 E. Milwaukee St.
“When we first had the idea of the Community Space in November 2019, we thought it would take at least six months to find a space to house it. Instead, due to the generosity of a local company, we were able to rent a space within one month. The space we occupy, a portion of the Coburn Company’s former headquarters, is about 25,000 square feet,” she said.
Kay Robers is the on-site co-manager of TCS, along with her daughter, Cindy Robers. She remembers that during a planning meeting a month before they opened that they didn’t even have chairs to sit on.
“We sat on milk crates and tables just so we could have that meeting to tell the community what we wanted to do and to get their ideas,” she said. “And when I look at it now, it’s just stupendous.
“You see people in here from all walks of life. Men and women come in for coffee in the morning and they settle the problems of the world. … and the kids will come and play puzzles and color. It’s just a pretty special thing.”
According to Zaballos, when the first public meeting about the Community Space was held in the empty building they had no idea what to expect. More than 60 people came and discussed the space and did some brainstorming about what kinds of programming could be offered.
As evidence of the impact TCS has had over the past year, Zaballos reported that 14,152 people, including repeat visitors, have come through the doors as volunteers and people donating, picking up items, or attending a presentation.
Over the past year, 42,576 pounds of food (mostly coming from the “Feeding America” food bank) has been distributed to 5,514 people on behalf of 18,211 people (mostly children) at home. And many people came regularly.
Beginning in October 2019, TCS began tracking clothing items (not counting shoes) that went out the doors by emptied hangers, for a total of 12,258 items.
Perhaps most amazing of all the year’s statistics is the logging of 11,165 volunteer hours to support TCS.
Zaballos links TCS’s success to a network of key community partnerships, including unpaid volunteers and donors. She also highlighted the support of John’s Disposal which picks up trash and recycling without cost, First Citizens State Bank that processes payments and donations, and the Whitewater Community Foundation that accepts donations on behalf of TCS as it works through the process for obtaining 501c3 status.
Although TCS is not intended primarily as a food pantry, “We always knew,” Zaballos recalled, “we wanted to provide food as part of our offerings,” especially in working with the Feeding America program that is “enthusiastic about our mission, in which we welcome all people, regardless of where they live and what they earn, to take what they need, and the fact that we are open weekends and evening hours to accommodate working families.”
Robers also noted a mutually beneficial relationship with the First United Methodist Church’s program offering free lunches to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students on Tuesdays, including sharing bread products donated by Panera Bread of Delavan.
Terrie Parenteau coordinates the free lunch program at FUMC. She commented, “When TCS receives donations of commercial product items packaged in bulk that cannot be repackaged for distribution (pasta, sandwich buns, etc.). Kay gives me a call to find out if we can use them. During the winter break and over the summer we share our Panera Bread donations from Delavan with them. We have to continue to accept the donation year-round but don’t have need for all of it over the summer and winter breaks.
“The Community Space is such a local treasure,” Parenteau concluded.
TCS also has worked with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and area landlords to collect thousands of pounds of leftover food, clothing, housewares, and furniture when students moved out from residence halls and apartments at the end of the spring 2019 term in mid-May. Food items were split between TCS and the Warhawk Pantry (the campus food pantry).
The Little Free Pantry in the vestibule provides access for people who might need to pick up some groceries or toiletries any time of day, and it also allows people to drop off donations when it works for them.
University students always are welcome at TCS, and many came in during move-in week to outfit their new dorm rooms and apartments.
Partnering with Whitewater Unites Lives (WUL), TCS offered a perfect location for assembling food items available during the summer to children in the community. Summer brings with it a period of eight weeks during which schools’ feeding programs do not operate. These feeding programs are the main nutritional support for many of Whitewater children. Whitewater Unites Lives (WUL), in cooperation with The Community Space, community churches, groups and individuals, fills that feeding gap.
“I think one of the main benefits of the Community Space for our families is that it’s a very welcoming place and people feel respected when they go there. Not only are there no identification requirements for food, people can also choose a variety of products,” said Mary Geraghty, Social Worker for the Whitewater Unified School District.
“In addition, there are opportunities for adults and students to volunteer and contribute to their community. Finally, the hours allow people who work different shifts to access it and there are often Spanish speaking volunteers present so it eliminates a language barrier for our Spanish speaking families,” she said.
TCS has added a “Future Teacher Area” where newly- minted teachers can select books, school supplies, and other items to stock their classrooms. This is especially appropriate for Whitewater where UW-Whitewater prepares the largest number of teachers among all the colleges and universities in the state. Retired Lincoln Elementary School teacher Mary Kay Nelson manages this area.
Robers reported that, beginning with the acquisition of American Legion items, TCS now offers medical supplies, such as wheelchairs and canes.
“Now people know they can donate medical supplies to us,” Robers noted, adding “Today a woman came in who’s been waiting for a wheelchair for a very long time and found one that would work.”
Robers also pointed out that TCS also offers space for meetings of community groups, including the League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area, the Greater Whitewater Committee, and the Whitewater Banner.
The training of workers for the 2020 U.S. Census, voter registration, Head Start screening, and a free health clinic are future possible uses of TCS.
“This space is a space anyone can use,” Robers said. “The only No. 1 stipulation is no money crosses hands in this building. So you can’t come in and do a fund-raiser. Anything you do here has to be something that would be open to the public. It can’t be some private, secret thing.”
In describing the many aspects of TCS, Zaballos said, “We share stuff with one another. We offer clothing, furniture, housewares, food, and other items free of charge. There are no residency, income, or other requirements.
“We accept pretty much anything,” Zaballos emphasized: “Food, toiletries, clothing, housewares, linens, toys, books, electronics, games, and furniture (excluding mattresses or TVs that are not flat screen). Just be thoughtful about making sure the items you contribute are in good shape and usable.”
Monetary donations always are appreciated and used to pay utilities and the purchase of food from the Feeding America food bank. Donations are tax-deductible and can be made by check payable to The Community Space and sent to the Whitewater Community Foundation, P.O. Box 428, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Lanora Heim serves as director of pupil services and bilingual students for the Whitewater Unified School District, and closely is connected with many WUSD students and their families.
According to Heim, “Everything about the Community Space highlights what a wonderful community Whitewater is to live and work. The Community Space is one of many examples of Whitewater taking care of Whitewater. As a community we are there for each other, in good times and bad, and it is a wonderful example for the students of the Whitewater Unified School District on how to treat others.
“I can’t say enough good things about the Community Space, the intentions behind it, the people who created it, and support it and the love that emanates from the Community Space into Whitewater and out into the world.”
Interested in getting on the volunteer list? Contact Kay Robers at roberskay@yahoo.com for more information.
Normal hours for TCS are Tuesdays, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Wednesdays, 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When TCS is open, larger items can be dropped off at the back of the building. Just ring the bell for assistance. Alternatively, if something needs to be picked up, contact Cindy Robers at (262) 269-0892 or cindyrobers@icloud.com.
Pick-up options are limited and the more lead time provided, the better.
