WATERTOWN — Gene Schmidt was just trying to help when he ran afoul of local ordinances by providing temporary shelter for the homeless near his Watertown mission.
Schmidt eventually ironed things out with local officials, however, and began the application process to start an official small-scale, homeless shelter, technically classified as “men’s transitional housing.”
Jacob Maas, zoning administrator for the City of Watertown, said that Schmidt approached the city to start the official process for his first shelter (transitional housing site) in early 2019.
The site under consideration, 740 N. Church St., was zoned for “general business” and would allow for a “boarding house” to run here under a conditional-use permit. Transitional housing would fall into the “boarding house” category, Maas said.
However, the Watertown Plan Commission denied this initial application for a conditional-use permit at its March 25, 2019, meeting, Maas said.
To reapply, Schmidt would have to obtain a Certified Survey Map extending the boundaries of that property to the south to allow for the required amount and size of parking stalls.
The city currently is waiting on that Certified Survey Map, Maas said, and then the application can go before the Plan Commission again.
In the meanwhile this summer, local police officials contacted the City of Watertown’s Building, Safety and Zoning Department about people living in a pop-up camper trailer Schmidt had set up for them on South Third Street. As recreational trailers are not an allowed residence in the city, zoning officials contacted Schmidt.
After discussing the regulations and the need for housing for the homeless in the area, city officials determined that the best way to resolve the situation was to allow Schmidt to convert an old church at 1020 S. Third St. into transitional housing.
Because that property is zoned for general business, that allows for boarding houses with a conditional-use permit.
Thus, Schmidt applied for such a permit for the address at 1020 S. Third St.
The city’s Plan Commission approved the permit at its July 22 meeting and the shelter — or men’s transitional housing — went into operation.
Thus, the city got its first men’s shelter, while the second one is in the pipeline provided all of the required changes are made and the second transitional housing site gains approval.
Over the course of public hearings on the proposed shelter, some residents had expressed objections, citing concerns about potential crime, theft, drugs and loitering in the area of the shelter.
At the March 25 Plan Commission meeting, Schmidt addressed these concerns, stating that he would vet any potential residents to assure they are serious about seeking help.
He added that a supervisor would oversee operations on-site “24/7,” and there would be an office for counseling services onsite to address drug/alcohol rehabilitation and mental health issues.
Everyone sheltered in the transitional housing facility would be required to seek jobs and permanent housing, he said.
