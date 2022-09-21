Dear Annie: I will be 80 in October 2022. I do not have a problem with aging. It's better than the alternative.

I read this years ago and still think they are great words to live by: "Age is just a number of years ... It is what you do with those years that keeps you young and beautiful to be near. Age is a state of mind: If you leave your dreams behind ... you become old. Living loving life ... blessed beyond measure ... Going on eighty ... life gets greater."

