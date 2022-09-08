Dear Annie: I am at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do for my 29-year-old grandson. He needs help, but I don’t know how to help him.

This is what I call a wasted life. He has no motivation to better himself. He has been living at my house for five months. After he got here, he got fired, so he sat here until the end of July doing nothing but sitting in his room playing video games. He sleeps all day, gets up at 5 or 6 p.m. and sits in the garage all night smoking pot.

