Even as Wisconsin has become a national hotspot for COVID-19, Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson and the Watertown Regional Medical Center in Watertown have been able to handle the area’s coronavirus hospitalizations.
Fort HealthCare reached capacity at Fort Memorial Hospital just once in the past month, for a period of eight hours, officials said.
However, it would only take a minor spike on top of Jefferson County’s burgeoning COVID-19 numbers to overwhelm the small rural hospitals, and in that light, health-care officials are reaching out to the community, urging greater precautions to prevent further infections.
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said that county officials and health-care professionals are watching with apprehension as the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths quickly rise statewide and regionally.
In the last week, around eight Wisconsin cities per day have made the New York Times’ Top 20 list of COVID-19 hotspots across the country. In addition, Fort Atkinson and Watertown together were among 12 Wisconsin communities
to the COVID-19 “red zone” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
And community spread is rampant throughout the state, Wehmeier said.
“It’s not just Jefferson County, but the whole area around us that’s a concern,” the county administrator said.
“Over the last couple of weeks, Watertown Regional Medical Center has experienced an increase in COVID-19 activity, including positive tests, hospitalizations and treatment,” said Steve Hunt, marketing coordinator for the Watertown hospital.
Suzanne Feuling, director of safety and clinical quality at Watertown Regional Medical Center, agreed, noting that the hospital is very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 out in the surrounding communities.
“Our COVID numbers (in terms of cases at the hospital) are going up and down on a day-to-day basis, but it’s hard to predict what’s coming tomorrow,” Feuling said.
“It depends on what patients need,” she said. “For example, our capacity in the Intensive Care Unit is four patients. Sometimes a patient needs to be there for one day, sometimes several.”
The Watertown hospital representative said that they’ve been lucky to be able to handle the incoming cases in the ICU and emergency department, but these numbers can change on an hour-by-hour basis.
“We are in a pandemic — this is new ground for us,” Feuling said.
Marie Wiesmann, vice president of nursing services at Fort HealthCare, said that the Fort Atkinson hospital is doing everything it can to make sure it can continue to provide care for those in the community, not just COVID-19 patient, but residents with other serious ailments as well.
“We are seeing 10 to 15 patients (admitted) every day with symptoms,” she said, referring to COVID-19. “We try to test them, treat them and discharge them, if possible.”
Wiesmann said the Fort Atkinson hospital experienced a surge of cases in August. Then numbers dropped and they have remained fairly steady in September and October so far. However, hospitalization numbers tend to follow a rise in cases by a couple of weeks, and with the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases both statewide and in the county, a surge could well be coming.
“We are not full right now, but that could change in an hour’s time,” Wiesmann said.
Fort HealthCare has seen its share of staffers who have had to quarantine due to the virus, but Wiesmann noted that these cases have been traced back to family members or other close contacts, rather than exposures at the hospital itself.
Only one employee associated with Fort HealthCare has been exposed to the disease in the course of their work, Wiesmann said, and that was a contractor associated with the Fort Atkinson hospital, but who was exposed at a job off-campus.
“With 900 employees under our roof, what that’s telling me is that masks work,” Wiesmann said, “If you wear a mask (correctly) from the time you enter the building until you leave, there is virtually no chance of spread.”
“It really comes down to the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare.
It is unlikely that the government will issue a stay-at-home order at this point, Wallace said, but he urged local residents to act as if one is in place.
“We don’t want to overflow our facility,” he said. “We need people to stay home if they can. If you have to go out, wear a mask. Wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. Keep your distance, and avoid gatherings.”
Feuling emphasized that COVID-19 is spread by small droplets from infected people’s noses and mouths which can even become airborne.
With this risk literally all around us in our local communities — especially in indoor spaces where airborne particles can hang around for hours — it is critical that people follow COVID-19 health protections.
“We have to wear masks and keep our distance,” Feuling emphasized.
Those who do get COVID-19, whether they’re experiencing mild or severe symptoms or are even totally asymptomatic, need to take great care not to spread the disease to others, Wiesmann said.
She said the few employees at Fort HealthCare who have contracted COVID-19 through outside exposure have done the responsible thing and immediately isolated themselves, even to the point of staying on a separate floor as the rest of their family for a couple of weeks until their quarantine period was over.
“A couple times, we’ve seen spread from family members, teens or college students who didn’t immediately communicate or isolate,” she said.
Compounding flu season
The uptick in COVID-19 cases in the greater Jefferson County region and in the state as a whole is coming just ahead of “flu season,” when the local hospitals tend to see a smattering of people with serious cases of influenza —- typically among the very young, the very old and those with other underlying conditions or compromised immune systems.
Medical experts are gearing up for a challenging fall and winter, with both seasonal flu and COVID-19 active in the local community.
Local residents can minimize this dual danger by getting the flu shot, which will help keep vulnerable people out of the hospital and lessen the number of people who have to be tested for both diseases, which share similar symptoms.
People should know, though, that the flu shot does not last a full year. If people got their shots in August and September, they might still fall prey to the illness in April or May. October is considered to be the optimal time to get immunized to be protected for the full flu season, officials noted.
“In past years, the rate of people getting the flu shot in our county has been fairly low,” Wiesmann said. “It’s critical that we get that number up this year, so we can immediately diagnose a person when they come in with these symptoms.”
Busy with coronavirus-related activities, the Jefferson County Health Department will not be able to hold its full slate of flu shot clinics this year, officials said, but hospitals, clinics and other facilities are stepping up to provide additional opportunities for people to get this year’s vaccine.
If community members get the flu shot, that will give local health-care facilities the ability to focus on the coronavirus, for which there is no vaccine yet.
Unfortunately, the numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the region have gone beyond a few isolated hot spots to uncontrolled community spread, officials said.
“It’s everywhere,” Wiesmann said of the coronavirus. “It’s not just in some of our communities. There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people everywhere you go. And masks are critical in controlling this spread.”
The hospital official said she has walked into businesses and then walked back out again without buying anything when she sees they are not enforcing the state mask mandate.
“I feel, personally, this is disrespectful,” the nurse head said. “This is a matter of community health and safety.”
She then has sent a politely, but firmly, worded email stating that she will not be patronizing those businesses until the pandemic is over.
It’s people like herself, who are between ages 50 and 80 and have a somewhat heightened vulnerability to the coronavirus, who drive the economy, she noted.
Hunt said that officials at his facility have had a lot of “difficult” conversations with people about the importance of wearing masks — over both their nose and mouth, full-time.
“We’ll see people come in wearing a mask, and then we’ll see them later walking in the hall without it,” he said.
The fact that the virus has not spread among employees at the hospital is proof that masks and the other sanitary practices they’ve put in place really do work.
In fact, because of this high compliance with all COVID-19 protocols, the hospital is one of the safest places to be, he noted. So if people need medical care for any reason, they need not fear catching the coronavirus from a hospital visit.
“There’s a much better chance you’ll get it walking around town,” he said.
COVID-19 tests this weekend
Local officials encourage anyone with symptoms or who might have been exposed to COVID-19 to attend the county’s free COVID-19 testing at the Jefferson County Fair Park this Friday and Saturday.
The free tests at the fairgrounds — for anyone age 5 and up, even out-of-state University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students — will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
People are encouraged to preregister online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. More information is available online at jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
“They have the capacity to do up to 1,000 tests in a day,” Wehmeier said. “Last time, we had over 700 people show up. It goes pretty fast, with no real waiting other than right away when it opens.”
People also can obtain drive-up tests at Fort HealthCare from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“We see about 80 symptomatic patients per day in our drive-up testing,” Wiesmann said, noting that this number does not include people who come in through urgent care or elsewhere within the hospital.
The positivity rate among tests conducted through Fort HealthCare is about 25 percent, which is “much too high,” Wiesmann said.
The Watertown hospital also is doing drive-up testing, but the Watertown facility requires a physician’s referral.
“We’re doing around 35 tests a day right now, on top of the 10 to 15 we’re doing with patients inside our facility,” Hunt said.
Throughout greater Jefferson County, including the Watertown area, there are around 130 to 200 tests being conducted daily.
“Three or four weeks ago, we saw a decrease, but it’s ticked back up again,” Wehmeier said. “Overall, our county’s seeing around a 15.7-percent rolling positivity rate, which is still too high.”
With this level of spread, officials said, it is important for everyone to do what they can to keep COVID-19 numbers down.
“It’s truly a community effort,” said Shannon Hough, who is working with Jefferson County during the pandemic. “We can’t do this alone.”
