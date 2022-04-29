In this file photo from the 2019 Soaring to Service event, a Jefferson High School student assists a local senior citizen with her cell phone in a workshop sponsored by the Jefferson Area Senior Center and held at the Jefferson Public Library.
JEFFERSON - In this era of staff shortages and reduced volunteerism, the influx of some 450 students to do community service can have a huge impact.
Starting in 2017, when Jefferson High School's "Soaring to Service" schoolwide community service day was founded, high school students have contributed thousands and thousands of hours of free labor fitting their own interests, benefiting numerous community resources, nonprofit organizations, institutions and individuals across the greater Jefferson area.
The event grew each year from 2017 through 2019, but in 2020 the tradition ground to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and sent students into the virtual environment.
In 2021, most students had returned to the school buildings for in-person classes but continuing pandemic precautions scuttled Soaring to Service for a second year.
This year, Soaring to Service is back and students are preparing to sign up for a whole spectrum of opportunities to "give back" to their home community.
The 2022 event will take place the afternoon of May 27, following a morning scholarship ceremony for graduating seniors.
In past years, volunteer opportunities have ranged from shelving books and preparing summer reading materials at the Jefferson Public Library to landscaping in various area parks and other locations.
Teens have served as mentors to young students, helping youngsters with their reading skills or giving advice on how to succeed in high school.
Student volunteers have trimmed trees in the St. Coletta of Wisconsin orchard, painted fences at the Jefferson County Fair Park, created public art displays on sidewalks and at participating businesses, and helped senior citizens get the most out of their electronic devices..
The whole project was the brainchild of past Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel, who said when he initially proposed the idea, some people thought he was nuts.
In the three years the service day was held, however, students represented their school well out in the community, and the activity got great reviews from the businesses,
