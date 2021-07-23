Jeff Agnew called becoming the Fort Atkinson head softball coach 28 years ago an unlikely opportunity.
After 24 seasons, a 376-169 record and 11 conference championships, his Hall of Fame induction could be best described as a likely opportunity.
That opportunity came to fruition when Agnew was inducted in to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this July.
“My story is kind of like an unlikely opportunity,” said Agnew, a Milton native. “We had three kids my first four years at Fort and I was coaching three sports and advising the FFA. I decided to get out of everything — all the sports — and was going to officiate. I fell into the softball job when I was recruited by Paul Olson.”
Olson — a former head coach of the Blackhawk softball team — handpicked Agnew to become the new head coach in 1994 just as Agnew was ready to put down the clipboards. Despite being ready to let go of all coaching duties, it was an opportunity that could not be passed up.
“It was already a successful program,” Agnew said. “We just wanted to continue that tradition. I’m proud that we did that for my 24-year tenure.”
To go along with his 68.99 win percentage, Agnew also helped Fort Atkinson to a pair of state tournaments with two sectional championships. In his last 15 seasons as the head coach, Agnew never let the Blackhawks finish below second place in conference play.
“I had a lot of support from the School District of Fort Atkinson and the parents,” Agnew said. “We had a lot of great players who worked really hard and had the mindset that they wanted to be successful.”
Agnew retired from his head coaching duties in 2017, but rejoined the softball staff in Fort Atkinson as an assistant two years later.
“Just wanted to get back in, but more of a role as an assistant,” Agnew said. “Being a head coach is all-consuming. It’s a year-round job.”
Agnew recently retired from his 33-year career in education. He has a new career in real estate, to go along with officiating local sports.
Agnew was the 50th coach inducted into the WFSCA Hall of Fame and only the second Fort coach selected, joining Olson, who was a 2013 inductee.
“It’s very humbling,” Agnew said. “A lot of these coaches I went head-to-head with. A lot of them were my mentors and many of them became my friends.
“I’m pretty proud of the legacy we have had at Fort Atkinson for softball.”
