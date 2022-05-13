MCFARLAND -- Senior Aidyn Messmann hit two home runs and freshman Aeryn Messmann fanned eight in a complete-game three-hitter, propelling Jefferson's softball team past host McFarland 8-0 in an RVC game on Friday.
Aeryn Messmann permitted just three singles and walked two en route to earning the decision, throwing 67 of her 98 pitches for strikes, while retiring in order nine of the last 10 hitters she faced as the team won its 16th consecutive game.
Aidyn Messmann, meanwhile, continued her late-season tear at the dish, hitting a no-out solo shot to left in the fourth inning to open the scoring. She added a three-run blast to center in the seventh with no outs for the final margin.
It took the Eagles (19-1, 17-1 RVC) a while to get to McFarland starter Brynne Bieri, who struck out 11 and allowed eight earned on 10 hits in seven frames in the loss.
Jefferson, which clinched the RVC title outright on Thursday versus Big Foot, came to bat in the sixth clinging to a 1-0 edge. Senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who was 2-for-3, lined a single up the middle to open the frame and advanced to second when Aidyn Messmann walked on four pitches. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and freshman Breleigh Mengel plated Serdynski on an infield hit to make it 2-0.
Freshman Hildie Dempsey, who was 2-for-4, then contributed a two-RBI base knock to left and scored with two outs on a lined single to right by senior Julia Ball, giving Jefferson a 5-0 lead.
The Eagles play three nonconference games to conclude the regular season starting with Monday's road game versus Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.