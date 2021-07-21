Jefferson's Claire Beck was named the Division 2 Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
Beck batted .470 on the season on 39 hits and racked up a team-best 11 home runs. Beck also drove in 38 runs, which was third best on the team.
The senior pitched 119 innings, allowing 47 hits and 11 earned runs. That was good for an ERA of 0.69. She also piled up 203 strikeouts on the season.
"It was very impressive for her to do what she did," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "A lot of times you can have a really solid pitcher, but they're not that explosive at the plate. She stepped up every time with a chance to hit a home run."
Jefferson had two other players named to the WFSCA All State Large School Team in senior Eden Dempsey and junior Aidyn Messmann.
Dempsey — a first-team selection — led the team with a .559 batting average, racking up a team-best 52 hits on the season — a school record. Dempsey finished with nine home runs, two triples and 15 doubles. She also drove in 54 runs, which was 15 more than any other Eagle player.
"She has a tremendous work ethic and she has made herself into one heck of a softball player through all her hard work," Peterson said about the Wisconsin recruit.
Messmann was an all-state honorable mention.
Junior Savannah Serdynski and senior Brittney Mengel both made all district teams.
Lake Mills senior Taylor Roughen — also a two-way star like Beck — earned Division 3 Player of the Year honors by the WFSCA.
Roughen had a 0.36 ERA over 134 2/3 innings this season. The L-Cat standout went 19-3, struck out 266 hitters, walked nine and allowed 14 runs (seven earned) with a WHIP of 0.52.
Roughen had a fielding percentage of .919 on 37 total chances. At the plate, she averaged .416 and led regular starters in on-base percentage (.515), slugging (.714) and OPS (1.230). Roughen had a team-high 14 extra-base knocks, including four home runs, drove in a team-best 29 runs while scoring 26 times and stealing eight bases.
“She’s had the single most decorated career of any player to come out of this school,” Lake Mills head coach Jim Clift said.
Cambridge freshman Saveea Freeland and Roughen were both named to the Small Schools' All State first team.
Freeland appeared in 22 games for the Blue Jays, collecting a .514 batting average on 70 at-bats. The freshman standout also drove in 25 RBIs to go along with 24 runs scored. Freeland finished the year with three home runs and seven stolen bases.
Johnson Creek senior Isabella Herman was a second-team selection, while Lake Mills senior Ellie Evenson was a honorable mention in the Small Schools' All State Team.
