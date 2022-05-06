LAKE MILLS -- Senior Aidyn Messmann produced the go-ahead hit in the fifth inning as Jefferson's softball team rallied to knock off host Lakeside Lutheran 9-6 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Eagles came to the dish in the fifth down 6-3. Freshman Aeryn Messmann drew a leadoff walk before seniors Julia Ball and Abby Helmink bunted and reached on errors in the infield to load the bases. Sophomore Lily Fairfield, who was 3-for-4, tripled to deep right with two outs, clearing the bases to tie the game up at 6. Aidyn Messmann, who was 3-for-5, came up next and lined a shot to center for a double, plating Fairfield, for the go-ahead run.
"Lily had a huge deep fly ball to right that scored three and Aidyn hit the ball hard every time she was up today," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "Those two putting the ball in play with two outs in that spot was huge."
The Eagles (15-1) added two runs on separate errors in the seventh en route to their 12th straight win.
Jefferson freshman reliever Breleigh Mengel pitched four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to earn the decision. The Warriors sixth inning came to a close on a 5-3 double play as Mengel retired the last four hitters she faced to end it. Mengel entered in the fourth with no outs and a runner on third and worked a 1-2-3 frame to keep the Lakeside lead at three.
"Bre came in in a tough situation and limited them in the fourth inning," Peterson said. "She gave us four strong innings and that was huge."
Fairfield doubled and scored on a base knock up the middle by Aidyn Messmann in the third to make it 1-1. Freshman Hildie Dempsey, who was 2-for-4, added a run-scoring single later in the frame.
Lakeside leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski walked in the third and scored on an error to make it 2-all. Kendall Lemke followed with an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch to extend the margin to 4-2.
Senior Abby Helmink doubled and scored on a grounder by senior Savannah Serdynski in the Jefferson fourth.
The Warriors' Nora Statz plated a pair with a no-out double to left in the bottom of the fourth, upping the lead to 6-3.
Dempsey got the start for the Eagles, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts over three innings.
"Hildie pitched well, we just didn't play very good defense behind her," Peterson said. "Lakeside is improved from last season. Thought we could have played better. We booted a few balls on bunts, and that's something we have to shore up. There were also a few few base running errors.
"To be down 6-3 and not playing fairly well and then turn it around like that is a huge win. It says a lot about our team and our resilience. We told them to keep grinding and they did."
Lakeside (9-5) starter Grace Cook worked all seven innings, surrendering nine runs (three earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts, seven walks. Shadoski scored three times and had two hits while Lemke also registered a two-hit game.
The Eagles, who took the outright lead in the Rock Valley by virtue of Beloit Turner's 1-0 victory over Brodhead on Friday, host Edgerton on Monday at 5 p.m. on Youth Softball Night at Riverfront Park.
JEFFERSON 9,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6
Jefferson 002 140 2 -- 9 11 4
Lakeside 103 200 0 -- 6 7 6
Leading hitters -- J: Fairfield 3x4 (2B, 3B), Ai. Messmann 3x5 (2B), Dempsey 2x4, Helmink (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x2, Lemke 2x4, Statz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- Dempsey 3-6-6-2-4-2, Mengel W; 4-1-0-0-3-1; LL: Cook L; 7-11-9-3-3-7.
