WATERTOWN -- Cassidy Peplinski had three hits and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot as Watertown’s softball team thumped Fort Atkinson 9-2 in a Badger East game at Brandt/Quirk Park on Monday.
Watertown (13-3, 11-2 in conference) scored two in the second inning and broke the game open with four more in the third and two more in the fourth.
Olivia Edyvean singled to center to lead off the second and Kim Hafenstein hit a one-out single to left to put runners at the corners. Peplinski followed with an RBI single to left center and Hafenstein scored after an outfield error on the play to make it 2-0.
The Goslings plated four runs after a two-out error in the third. Lauryn Olson hit a two-out double to left and scored when Edyvean reached on an error. From there, Evelyn Rhodes and Hafenstein hit back-to-back singles, Grace Zinda drew a bases loaded walk and Peplinski hit a two0run single to left.
In the fourth, Drew Hinrichs doubled to right, advanced to third Abby Walsh’s flyout to left and scored on Olson’s bunt single. Edyvean drove in Olson with a base hit to right center to make it 8-0. Emma Lemke drove in Watertown’s final run in the sixth on an RBI single. Edyvean scored after reaching on Fort’s fifth error of the game.
Fort Atkinson (4-10, 4-8) scored two runs in the sixth. Leadoff hitter Alex Theriault tripled to left twice over the final two innings. She scored after her first triple on a groundout by Sofia Unate. Ashley Riley reached on an error, Macey Pease drew a walk and Alyssa Heagney hit an RBI single to left.
Winning pitcher Alyx Johnson allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
