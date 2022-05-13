LAKE MILLS -- McKenna Grossman and Belle Topel both hit home runs and accounted for three hits as the Lake Mills softball team topped host Lakeside Lutheran 10-2 in the Capitol North finale for both teams on Friday.

The L-Cats, who had 18 hits including eight for extra bases, broke it open with six runs in the third.

Payton Quest had an RBI double, Taylor Wollin followed with a run-scoring single and Emily Wollin came up next, delivering an RBI double to make it 4-1 Lake Mills. After winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt walked with one out, Grossman hit a three-shot to left.

Topel homered to center on the first pitch she faced to leadoff the sixth, upping the L-Cats lead to 8-1. Taylor Wollin doubled in a pair in the Lake Mills seventh.

Kleinfeldt struck out nine and walked none, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in seven frames.

Lakeside (12-6, 5-5) starter Grace Cook allowed seven earned on 14 hits in five innings. Warriors leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice.

For Lake Mills (17-2, 8-2), Taylor Wollin and Quest added three hits apiece while Tessa Kottwitz and Haydenn Sellnow produced two hits each. Topel scored three times.

The L-Cats finished a game behind conference champion Poynette, which held off Columbus 1-0 on Friday to wrap up the upright title. 

LAKE MILLS 10,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2

Lake Mills 016 001 2 -- 10 18 2

Lakeside 100 000 1 -- 2 8 1

Leading hitters -- LM: Kottwitz 2x5 (2B), Sellnow 2x5, Topel 3x5 (HR), Quest 3x4 (2 2B), T. Wollin 3x5 (2 2B), Grossman 3x4 (HR), E. Wollin (2B); LL: Shadoski 3x4 (3B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 7-8-2-2-9-0; LL: Cook L; 5-14-8-7-1-1, Shadoski 2-4-2-2-0-2.

