JEFFERSON -- Freshman Aeryn Messmann's varsity pitching debut was a smashing success.

Messmann threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and the Jefferson softball team knocked off visiting McFarland 9-0 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.

Messmann, who walked two and threw 96 pitches, helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run blast to center in the fifth, extending the Eagles' lead to 5-0.

Senior Aidyn Messmann, who was 3-for-4, singled home a run in the first and hit a one-out, two-run shot to right in the third.

Savannah Serdynski doubled and was 3-for-4, scoring twice, out of the leadoff spot. Lily Fairfield was 3-for-3 and crossed home plate on a pair of occasions.

McFarland starter Brynne Bieri took the loss, allowing six earned on 12 hits in six innings.

Jefferson travels to face Clinton on Thursday.

JEFFERSON 9, MCFARLAND 0

McFarland 000 000 0 -- 0 0 3

Jefferson 102 024 X -- 9 12 0

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- M: Bieri L; 6-12-9-6-8-1; J: Ae. Messmann W; 7-0-0-0-10-2.

Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4 (2B), Fairfield 3x3 (3B), Ai. Messmann 3x4 (2B, HR, 4 RBI), Ae. Messmann (HR).

