Emma Nottestad homered and Cambridge's softball team prevailed in extra innings 7-5 versus host Fort Atkinson in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday.
The Blue Jays' Megan Bernhardt scored on an error in the eighth to make it 5-4 Cambridge. Hannah Larson crossed home on a wild pitch and Katherine Downing plated Saveea Freeland on a sacrifice bunt, extending the margin to 7-4.
Mikaya Cave reached via error with one down in the home half of the eighth, scoring on a grounder by Sofia Unate for the final margin. Nottestad got a ground ball to end it with a runner on second, tossing all eight innings while allowing three earned on 11 hits with four strikeouts to earn the decision.
Fort starter Madison Klauer went the distance in the loss, allowing four earned on 11 hits with five strikeouts.
Fort leadoff hitter Alex Theriault, who was 3-for-5, doubled and scored on an error in the first. Nottestad got the Blue Jays (11-6) on the board with a two-run shot to right in the second.
Cambridge retook the lead in the third on back-to-back run-scoring singles with two away by Nottestad and Julia Schneider. Kaylee Jordan doubled to open the Fort (7-13) sixth, scoring on a base knock by Klauer, who was 3-for-3.
Fort is the 10th seed in its WIAA Division 1 playoff bracket and will face seventh-seeded Mukwonago on the road Tuesday. Cambridge is seeded fifth in its D3 bracket and will play at fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday.
